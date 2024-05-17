AI FOMO: Fear of missing out or big future opportunities? | Comments





AI has reliability issues. In an industry like sports, which relies so heavily on emotional storytelling and fan culture, can we trust AI to build relationships with fans? Sports' most famous moments are often ones that defy logic and reason. Ignore it. It's the sheer unpredictability and intensely human moments that make sports so fascinating.

How can machines and models help maintain and grow the emotional connection that only sport can elicit?

Generative artificial intelligence and machine learning are rapidly positioning themselves as the next big frontier to transform sports marketing and fan interaction. However, as with any new tool, the adoption of these technologies must be driven by a clear understanding of the audience's needs, rather than the novelty of the technology itself or the fear of missing out on it.

The key to this approach is to maintain an audience-first perspective and ensure that all AI efforts are aligned with the goal of providing value to fans. This includes expanding the automation of content clipping and distribution across the broadest audience touchpoints, ensuring your biggest moments are seen across every channel from search to social with minimal manual effort. will be used.

Content automation enables sports facilities to offer unprecedented long-tail services. Rights holders have already implemented AI-enhanced translations to maintain their brand's tone, but with the expansion of automation options in the market, rights holders are now implementing non-premium translations with a more robust level of coverage. will be able to service your event. Together, these offer rich opportunities to provide expanded content options to fans around the world.

AI-driven segmentation helps you customize content and recommendations to your closest and most engaged fans across your website, apps, and direct communications, as if you were working with each fan individually. . Video content from your favorite team, merchandise from your favorite player, or a subscription service tailored to your fan will be placed based on what you know about how your audience interacts with your facility online and offline. By addressing needs on a personal level, every rights holder has a better chance of leveraging his D2C revenue stream.

Of course, that great potential also comes with significant risks, and sports facilities risk contaminating wells if they move too recklessly. Just like you can blame your GPS if you drive into a lake, it's still your car that's ultimately ruined. Risky AI implementations are often irreversible, and we all have a responsibility to ensure we don't end up in a virtual pond.

Sports teams, leagues, and governing bodies have an obligation to act responsibly. They need to be responsible for what their systems produce, what they put in front of them needs to be authentic to their fans, and they need to focus on data protection. The industry already provides best and worst practices for sports to heed.

Be curious, careful, and strategic when it comes to what works best for you and your organization. However, his priority today is exactly the same as it was before his AI: making sure his fans win.

In 2024, it is imperative that rights holders remain deeply curious. The landscape of AI-powered opportunities is rapidly expanding, and determining which innovations will truly benefit your organization requires a balanced mix of optimism and skepticism. The pace of change is only accelerating, and it is important for rights holders to ensure they are not left behind.

Key to leveraging these opportunities is a digital platform backed by comprehensive fan data. These platforms are essential to enriching the online experience, fostering fan trust, and encouraging return, sharing, and transactions. Excellence in these areas allows a rights holder to be at the forefront of his AI integration within the industry.

Ultimately, fans win, benefiting from more engaging experiences and personalized connections to their favorite moments.

Which fans will benefit the most? It's up to the rights holders.

Jamie Dos Anjos is a Principal Consultant at Two Circles and his free Fueling Fan Growth With AI report can be viewed here.

