May 17, 2024 — World of Warcraft — Blizzard News





Catch up on all the latest World of Warcraft news from the past week. Relive an epic adventure in the all-new WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event, dive into the next content update for Classic Cataclysm, and outfit your collection with new bundles like the Mrlgrl Pack!

World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria has been released!

Relive an epic adventure with the all-new event World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria. Experience the wonders of Pandaria anew with fresh loot and (nearly) unlimited power.

World of Warcraft Remix is ​​a limited-time event that allows players to re-experience the entire Mists of Pandaria expansion from level 10 to 70 acceleration. All loot has been completely overhauled, adding powerful new effects that players can shape up. Their experiences, power ups and power ons. Features include:

Leveling and content will be accelerated, allowing you to take on almost any quest, scenario, dungeon, or raid. Create a new World of Warcraft Remix character starting at level 10 and adventure events up to level 70. Loot Piles: Get powerful items from everywhere: quests, chests, creatures, bosses, and more. Customizable items allow you to power up to the limit and take on even more challenging content. Convert unwanted items into bronze, which can be used to upgrade items and purchase cosmetics. Keep what you collect: Take your transmog collection with you later when The War Within is released.

No expansion purchase is required, but a World of Warcraft subscription or game time is required to begin this fast-paced adventure through Pandaria. This means that classic players can also join the massive Pandamonium by simply installing the latest (live) World of Warcraft client.

WoW trial accounts can also experience this World of Warcraft remix up to level 20 without any subscription or game time. To continue beyond level 20, purchase a subscription or game time.

Need help logging back in? Download the Battle.net desktop app. Launch the app and log in to your account. Within the app, click on the “World of Warcraft” tab and either “Install” or “Update.” Once the installation or update is complete, click Play.

See our support article for more information.

Cataclysm Classic will be released on May 20th!

Cataclysm Classic will be available worldwide on May 20th at 3pm PDT. Explore new zones, dungeons, and raids, engage in PvP combat, and discover the mysteries of the Darkmoon Faire. With the launch of Cataclysm Classic, the adventure begins anew.

Are you ready to face the challenges that lie ahead?

Seven new zones: Mount Hyjal, Vashjir, Twilight Highlands, Uldum, Deepholm, Kezan, and Gilneas. 9 new dungeons: Blackrock Caves, Throne of the Tides, Vortex Pinnacle, Stone Core, Lost City of Torvil, Hall of Origins, Grim Battle, Deadmine, Shadowfang Keep Dungeon Journal introduced 3 new raids Dungeons: Throne of the Four Winds, Blackwing Descent, and Bastion of Twilight Boss-based raid lock system: Players can run 10- or 25-player raid versions of each boss in the same week. Lockouts are based on individual bosses. Tor Barad PvP Zone Darkmoon Island: Discover the mysteries prepared by Silas Darkmoon.Fly through the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor to ignite a classic journey of catastrophe with intense upgrades

Cataclysm Classic only requires a WoW subscription or Game Time to play. However, these optional upgrades can make your experience even more exciting while adventuring in Azeroth.

The Blazing Heroic Pack includes the Lil Wrathion pet for both WoW Classic Progression characters and modern World of Warcraft characters, the Avatar of Flame Flying Mount for WoW Classic Progression characters, and Runebound Fire for modern World of Warcraft characters. Includes road flying mount. WoW Classic progression characters can also enjoy the Hammer Regalia Transmog Set and Town-In-A-Box Starter Set toys.

The Blazing Epic Upgrade includes everything in the Blazing Heroic Pack, plus a level 80 character boost and 30 days of game time.

Upgrade now

Twitch Drop: Get your Legion Pet eyes!

Hello adventurers! With the release of World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria, players can now experience the wonders of Pandaria anew. Mark the occasion with new Twitch Drops! World of Warcraft on Twitch.tv from 10am PDT (17pm GMT) on May 16th to 10am PDT (18pm BST) on May 30th Watch streams to earn Legion pet eyes.

To participate, you must link your Twitch account by visiting https://account.battle.net/connections. If you change your password or make any changes to your Twitch or Battle.net account, you will need to relink your account. If you decide to relink, there will be a 7-day cooldown before you can relink your new Twitch account.

Once you receive your reward on Twitch, be sure to log in to the Battle.net region where you want to receive the drop. Items will be shipped to the region where you first log in. It may take up to 24 hours to receive your reward in-game after you claim it. Please read the Frequently Asked Questions section for more information.

Earn an Eye of the Legion pet by watching 4 hours of World of Warcraft content while these Twitch Drops are active on any channel.

Cataclysm Classic Zones, Dungeons, and PvP Season 9 Revealed

Cataclysm Classic has seven new zones to explore, nine new dungeons, and more starting May 20th at 3pm PDT worldwide. May 28th will also introduce the start of a new He's PvP season, followed by the opening of his three Raid His Dungeons on May 30th at 3pm PDT worldwide. Embark on a journey into the Shattered Lands and explore the depths of what this classic experience has to offer.

Navigate the wild terrain of Azeroth, exploring zones reshaped by elemental fury and dungeons filled with untold danger. The start of PvP Season 9 also heralds a new era of fierce competition, where every battle is a testament to skill and strategy. Azeroth roars a cry to arms, calling upon its champions to rise and carve their victories and stories into their very lands. We look forward to our next adventure with you.

For more information, please see our previously published article.

Cataclysm Classic: Battle for Control of Tor Barad

Tor Barad, an island off the coast of the Eastern Kingdom, is a historic land sought after by the leaders of the Horde and Alliance. Its strategically isolated location makes it an ideal base for conducting military attacks. In World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic, you'll fight for control of this valuable territory. If you win, unique rewards await you.

Battle of Tor Barad

Similar to Wintergrasp in Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Tol Barad functions as an 80 vs. 80 battleground. The victorious faction gains access to a stronghold on the Tor Barad Peninsula and completes daily quests before the next battle begins. Reachable via Stormwind and Orgrimmar portals, or level 85 sorcerer teleport or portals, Tol Barad accepts up to 80 players per faction to engage in brutal combat across the island's surface. Battles take place every 2 hours and 30 minutes, giving the attacking faction a chance to claim territory.

Dig deeper with previously published in-depth articles.

Murloc Murrugknes' Romp and Stomp

From now until May 27, 2024, immerse your collection in swampy fun with the new bundle of Mrlgrl Packs.

Get the best amphibious accessories and fashion that World of Warcraft has to offer. It's packed with goods that will make you rummage.

For the avid collector of all things Murloc, the Mrlgrl pack includes:

The Green Snugglefin Murlock Romper includes both Happy Food and Angry Food variations.Baby Murloc Thatch Shell & Mark Morpher Toy Murka Strass Pet

This offer is valid until May 27, 2024 and requires a World of Warcraft subscription or Game Time. These items are not available in the World of Warcraft Classic progression game.

Get Mrlgrl Pack

Mglrmglmglmgl mmgr mmm mrrggk n uuua's new mmmurlok transmog!

It's Nurglish where the Murloc gods have blessed us with a new Murloc transmog for good magic and honor! And they certainly do! For ultimate comfort, wear Green Snugglefin Murlock's rompers (including both the Happy Hood and Angry Hood versions) and enjoy your adventures around Azeroth.

Wearing this dewy thread of transmog requires a World of Warcraft subscription or Game Time, but is not available in the World of Warcraft Classic progression game.

Get ready to go wild

Stay up to date with all the latest developments as you journey through the week with us on the official World of Warcraft news site.

