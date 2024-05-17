OpenAI disbands high-profile safety team following departure of lead researcher Sutskevers





(Bloomberg) — OpenAI focuses on ensuring the safety of future ultra-sophisticated artificial intelligence systems following the departure of two group leaders, including OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Satskeva. The team that guessed this was effectively disbanded.

Rather than maintaining its so-called Super Alignment Team as a separate organization, OpenAI is integrating the group more deeply across its research efforts to help meet safety goals, the company told Bloomberg News. The team was founded less than a year ago under the leadership of Sutskever and fellow OpenAI veteran Jan Leike.

The decision to rethink the team comes after a series of recent departures from OpenAI have once again raised questions about the company's approach to balancing speed and safety in developing AI products. Sutskever, a widely respected researcher, announced on Tuesday that he was leaving OpenAI following previous clashes with CEO Sam Altman. About how fast to develop artificial intelligence.

Rijke announced his resignation shortly after in a brief social media post. For Mr. Reich, leaving Satzkevas was the final straw following a disagreement with the company, said a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private conversations.

In a statement Friday, Reich said the hyper-coordination team has been fighting for resources. Over the past few months, my team has been facing headwinds, Reike writes on his X. At times, we struggle with computational skills, making it increasingly difficult to carry out this important research.

Other members of the Super Alignment team have also left the company in recent months. Leopold Aschenbrenner and Pavel Izmailov were fired by Open AI. The Information previously reported their departures. Izmailov was removed from the team before leaving, a person familiar with the matter said. Aschenbrenner and Izmailov did not respond to requests for comment.

The startup's co-founder John Schulman, whose research focuses on large-scale language models, will now lead the scientific efforts to coordinate OpenAI, the company said. Separately, OpenAI said in a blog post that it has appointed research director Jakub Paciocki to take over the role of Satskevaas' principal investigator.

Altman said in a statement Tuesday about Pachoukis' appointment that he will move us quickly and safely forward toward our mission of ensuring AGI benefits everyone. He said he was very confident. AGI (artificial general intelligence) refers to AI that can perform as well as or better than humans at most tasks. AGI doesn't exist yet, but creating one is part of a company's mission. OpenAI also has employees working on AI safety-related tasks on internal teams. , as well as individual safety-focused teams. One of his teams, the Readiness Team, was launched last October and focuses on analyzing and avoiding potentially catastrophic risks in AI systems.

The super-alignment team was aimed at averting the most long-term threats. OpenAI announced the formation of the Super Alignment team last July, and said it would focus on ensuring the control and safety of future artificial intelligence software that the company is developing that is smarter than humans. It has been said for a while. In its announcement, OpenAI said it would devote 20% of its current computing power to the team's work.

In November, Sutskever was one of several OpenAI board members who moved to fire Altman, a decision that began five days of upheaval at the company. OpenAI President Greg Brockman resigns in protest, investors revolt, and within days nearly 770 employees at nearly every startup have written a letter threatening to quit unless Altman is reinstated. signed. In a stunning reversal, Sutskever also signed the letter, saying he regrets joining Altmans. Expel. Shortly thereafter, Altman was reinstated.

In the months following Mr. Altman's departure and return, Mr. Sutskever largely disappeared from public view, fueling speculation about his future role at the company. Mr. Sutskever also stopped working in OpenAIs' San Francisco office, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Reike said in a statement that he resigned following a series of disagreements over OpenAI's core priorities, including safety related to developing AI that may be more capable than humans. He said he felt that OpenAI was not focusing enough on countermeasures.

In a post announcing his resignation earlier this week, Sutskever said he was confident OpenAI would develop safe and profitable AGI under its current leadership, including Altman.

2024 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/openai-dissolves-high-profile-safety-team-after-chief-scientist-sutskever-s-exit-1.2074506 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos