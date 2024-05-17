Google hosts cybersecurity summit in Colorado as experts warn of threats to election





This week, cybersecurity experts from across the country gathered at Google's Boulder campus for a summit focused on election threats.

Not only are there hundreds of races in Colorado, but half the world's population is voting this year, and at the same time, advances in technology are making it easier than ever for hacktivists to sow chaos, influence public perception and disrupt elections.

Karen Coolington, Google's vice president of trust and security, says 2024 will be the Super Bowl of global elections.

“At the end of the day, it's what users are seeing and whether they can trust the content they're seeing, and that's what guides our mission,” Corrington said.

CBS

Google has partnered with the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization Defending Digital Campaigns to raise awareness about potential threats and how to counter them.

Some of those threats include deepfakes, which use artificial intelligence to imitate audio and alter videos. There are now apps that allow even unsophisticated hacktivists to create deepfakes so convincing that it's hard to tell which ones are real and which are fake.

Google was the first company to require political advertisers to disclose when they use deepfakes, and said it now uses artificial intelligence to monitor and remove non-compliant ads.

“We can not only identify and catch these things very quickly, but also prevent bad actors from showing up on the platform in the first place,” Corrington said.

Thao Nguyen Kelly, Google's head of global elections integrity, said the company also has tools to help users identify deepfakes.

“So, for example, when you search for an image on Google, you can click on that image to get additional context about where that image has been used on the internet. Especially when people are using Google for information about the election process, we want to make sure they can trust the information they're seeing,” said Gwen Kelly. Ta.

Google also equips campaigns with additional layers of security and threat detection tools.

Gwen Kelly said her company has trained 9,000 campaign workers across the country in cybersecurity strategies.

“As a company, we consider these risks holistically and are confident that our processes, policies and products are prepared to address and mitigate any risks that may be exposed to our users. I'm thinking about it,” Gwen Kelly said.

CBS

But Corrington says it takes a village.

“This is a partnership. As a technology company, we know we can't do it alone. We know we need governments, civil society and other organizations,” Corrington said.

Congress and the Federal Trade Commission have not kept up with the pace of innovation, leaving it up to the private sector and states to put in place guardrails.

Colorado's state legislature passed a bill this year requiring disclosure about deepfakes, or their creators could face fines and lawsuits.

More from CBS News

Sean Boyd

Sean Boyd is a political specialist for CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports, see her bio and send her email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/google-hosts-cybersecurity-summit-boulder-experts-warn-threats-elections/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos