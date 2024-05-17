USDA/Forest Service Collaboration on Technology to Benefit Students and Industry





Louisiana Tech University students and the state's forestry industry will benefit from the recent planting of a sure-fire seed.

Representatives from the College of Applied Natural Sciences (CANS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Southern Research Station (USDA-FS-SRS) pledged their shared commitment to forest sector-based research and the College’s On the Horizon Forest Products Project. Cooperation between the two institutions regarding innovation centers.

At a recent conference in Asheville, North Carolina, the companies announced that by combining their capabilities, USDA-FS-SRS and Louisiana Tech University will work together to help managers leverage new research and technology to improve forest products and markets. signed a letter agreeing that we can help support a proactive approach to

This collaboration will advance a wide range of forest science research including, but not limited to, wood chemistry research, wood product utilization science, forest products engineering, and improved science-based support for wood product markets at regional and national scales. That's what the prospectus says. A focus on innovation and scientific and technological advances in the forestry sector will benefit students, industry, and the stakeholder community.

Of particular importance to Polytechnic students, once the project is complete, U.S. Forest Service researchers will reside in the Polytechnic Institute's Future Forest Products Innovation Center.

The U.S. Forest Service's Southern Research Station is dedicated to maintaining the health and productivity of our nation's forests. They also focus on research related to the harvesting of wood from responsibly managed forests, making them an ideal partner for our Forest Products Innovation Center project, said CANS Dean of Agricultural Sciences said Dr. Gary Kennedy, Ray and Dorothy Young Family Endowed Professor at . Tech's new center will house U.S. Forest Service researchers to facilitate research in the areas of engineered wood products, sustainable harvesting techniques, carbon capture and storage, biochar and biomass management, and other topics. That will happen.

Those attending the signing ceremony included representatives from two of FPIC's biggest supporters: Scott Poole, president and CEO of RoyOMartin, and Richie LeBlanc, president of Hunt Forest Products. It was.

The new building will provide space for the forestry industry as well as research collaborations with other state and national industry partners. Academic programs in forestry, agriculture, biology, engineering, science, and other fields all contribute to the learning, research, and service that FPIC produces.

This collaboration in advancing forest science research will benefit faculty and students, as well as the forest products industry and private landowners, in areas such as wood product innovation, fire protection, invasive species management, and other factors affecting forests. Kennedy said it will provide opportunities. He said. We look forward to developing and expanding our partnership with the U.S. Forest Service as the project progresses.

