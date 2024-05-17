How to remove AI from Google Search





Let Google do the searching for you.

That's the new tagline from Google's I/O conference this week, where it announced it would bring AI-generated answers to the top of Google searches across the United States. The moment has come. Google is doubling down on AI. But what if you don't want Google's AI to answer your questions?

Google's antitrust lawsuit is the best thing to happen to AI

Unfortunately, Google isn't making it easy to opt out of the AI ​​revolution, and not everyone is happy about it. These AI summaries have been proven to cause just as much hallucinations as other AI chatbots, which is a significant amount. In one viral example, Google Gemini was shown to recommend drinking 2 quarts of urine every 24 hours to expel kidney stones (which you should never do). Unfortunately, there's no easy button to go back to traditional Google search if you don't want these gems. Google says on its help page:

Screenshot: Google

Google says AI Overview, like other features such as the Knowledge Panel, is part of Google Search and cannot be turned off.

wonderful! Without really mentioning how big a deal it is that Google is offering so much of its groundbreaking services with AI, and offering nothing to replace it, let's get into workarounds. Let's. Someone has already written a Chrome extension that blocks Google AI Overview, and you can download it here. It's possible that Google could block such extensions, but for now it works. Just in case, here's another sure-fire way to switch back to regular Google search.

As part of Google's AI revolution, we're including a new tab called Web that houses the Google search results you're all familiar with. I was going to set it as the default search engine in Chrome's address bar.

First, go to the Google Chrome search engine page. Copy and paste this into your address bar chrome://settings/searchEngines or[設定]->[検索エンジン]->[検索エンジンとサイト検索の管理]Click.

Screenshot: Google

Once there, click the Add button next to Site Search. Next, a dialog box will appear with his three fields: name, shortcut and URL. You can enter: Google(Web) ; www.google.com ; {google:baseURL}/search?udm=14&q=%s

Screenshot: Google

Once that's done, from the three-dot menu next to this Google(Web) entry, select[デフォルトにする]Choose.

Screenshot: Google

At this point, Google(Web) should appear in the list of search engines and be set as the default.From now on, when you type a query in the address bar, Google's[Web]You will have direct access to the tab.

This is a decent workaround, but it's a shame that Google doesn't provide its loyal users with an easy way to get around the AI's answers. At this point, it's clear that Google sees AI as the company's moment of survival. ChatGPT and other generative AI products are threatening the search business, and Google feels the need to dominate in this space. But in the process, Google is throwing a phantom product in the faces of billions of users, undermining the integrity of its groundbreaking information-search tools, and making everyone's lives just a little more complicated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/how-to-purge-the-ai-from-your-google-searches-1851483027 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos