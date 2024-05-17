Big tech companies are pouring billions into AI investments in the UK, but the UK risks becoming a sidekick to US tech giants





Microsoft's plans to open a new AI hub in London is a major boost for the UK, a world leader in AI. However, it is questionable whether that is entirely good news in the long run.

The UK has shown time and time again that some of the best AI expertise in the world is here. The talent pool available in this country, the academic institutions and the level of research and development that exists in the UK (in general). For decades, stable economic conditions have made the island nation a highly attractive place for tech tycoons to put down roots.

That's why companies from Japan, China, South Korea, Germany, Singapore as well as American companies come here. And our recent history highlights our true pedigree in software process and design.

When Britain built its own giant

In a recent interview, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt expressed a desire to create a British Microsoft, warning that such an initiative would take 10 years to materialize. But this is not the first time Britain has produced its own tech giant.

I have worked at Arm for over 20 years since the 1990s. During this time, the company grew from a small Cambridge spinout (named Acorn Computers) to a global technology giant. The company became perhaps the world's largest processor company. This has been made possible by talent from UK academic institutions such as Cambridge, Oxford, UCL, Southampton, Manchester and many others. We were world leaders.

Another landmark moment for UKAI was the establishment of DeepMind in 2010. DeepMind was one of the most exciting AI companies in the world. However, DeepMind was acquired by Google in 2014 for $400 million (huge amount at the time).

So why, with so much talent, our focus is on overseas companies and companies instead of focusing on building and sustaining our own technology ventures and turning them into global players? Does it always seem to focus on movements by capital?

The fact that we are heralding companies like Microsoft becoming further integrated into the fabric of British technology makes us wonder why, as a nation, we are cracking the code to build our own technology stalwarts. It definitely raises the question of whether or not there is.

Our university has a strong ability to create spin-outs, our funding environment is conducive to funding, and we have access to early-stage venture capital. But the capital these companies need to continue to grow and be able to challenge the best technology businesses in the world just doesn't exist. This is a challenge that the UK government has not yet addressed.UK start-ups need to ensure the ability to scale up and stay in the UK

Today's capital and talent matrix

The Goliath-sized funding round raised by British self-driving car technology startup Wayve is a great example of this capital tipping point problem in action. The company recently secured $1.05 billion (840 million) in funding led by Japan's Softbank, with participation from Microsoft and Nvidia. This is the largest-ever known investment in an AI company in the UK and wider Europe, and this time it was also driven by overseas capital.

It has become almost institutionalized over the past decade that UK start-ups are encouraged to have a presence in the US simply to access scaling capital. The Government will be careful about what the incentives are and what the actual strategy is for UK technology scaling up, so that it can take advantage of the returns that will be generated when the UK stock market scales up in earnest. need to be considered. We need an industrial strategy that more effectively supports and strengthens the qualifications and potential of UK technology start-ups.

Given that London and the UK offer a wealth of deep tech talent and the advances the technology community has made over the past 20 years, the question we have to ask is: will companies like Microsoft build here or will they steal here? The question is, will you do it? Do they intend to introduce a new layer to the UK tech community in and around London, or do they intend to source more talent and phase that talent (or the fruits of their labor) back to the US? Are you planning on doing so?

Currently, there are few places in the world to find top AI talent. But if big tech companies outside the UK are in control of everything, what is left for British companies? We need talented AI engineers to come and build the next Arm, DeepMind, Google, or Microsoft.

This is also a perpetual cycle, as large companies not only directly hire top talent, but also attract an ecosystem of supplier companies, and some of their more experienced employees go on to found new companies. Having a global, world-leading domestic company has a significant positive impact at the national level, beyond market capitalization. The Prime Minister has spoken more loudly about the UK's potential to create such businesses, but words need to be translated into concrete action.

But ultimately we have to ask ourselves: Are we content to play a supporting role to established American technology companies? Before declaring victory, the UK, as a technology community and as a nation, should reflect on what success actually looks like and what it ultimately aims to achieve.

Noel Hurley is CEO of Literal Labs and former Vice President of Arm.

