



Sony used to be a pretty big company in the smartphone field, but its products never really caught on in the United States. Nevertheless, the company updates its Xperia series of smartphones every year, and the just-announced Xperia 1 VI looks like the perfect device for both amateur and professional photographers. After all, Sony isn't lazy when it comes to cameras.

The sixth generation of the company's flagship smartphone has a number of camera-centric features that could actually set people apart from rival iPhone and Pixel devices. There's true optical zoom, AI-assisted autofocus, and a telephoto camera for macro photography.

It has three cameras on the back, in the form of a 24mm main camera with a 48-megapixel Sony Exmor T sensor, a 16mm ultra-wide-angle camera, and the aforementioned 85-170mm variable zoom telephoto camera. The last camera offers 3.5x to 7.1x magnification compared to the main camera. A ladybug in your garden is asking for a close-up.

As for its AI-assisted autofocus, Sony touts a technology called Human Posture Estimation that can recognize a person's body and head position to provide perfect focus. This camera system also supports video shooting in his 4K HDR at 120fps. All of these features work together within Sony's new unified camera app, so you don't have to constantly jump back and forth between different software to get the job done.

Of course, this is a smartphone, and it's not just a rectangle with a bunch of cameras attached to it. The Xperia 1 VI is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a choice of storage from 256GB to 512GB. Sony says the built-in 5,000mAh battery should last you up to two days before needing a charge. To that end, the device supports both 15W wireless charging and wireless battery sharing to other devices.

It's great to have an OLED display, but its resolution is 2220 x 1080, and the Xperia V comes with a 4K screen. Again, the aspect ratio has been affected, downsized from 21:9 to 19.5:9. However, this display offers his variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz and can achieve 50% higher peak brightness compared to last year's model. Also, his 4K resolution on the phone screen is in some ways unnecessary, and this product can shoot in his 4K. This is really important.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI is currently available for pre-order in the UK, starting at an impressive asking price of $1,640 USD. There's more bad news for U.S. consumers. Unlike previous versions, the company currently has no plans to bring this phone stateside.

