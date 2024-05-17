Innovative delivery formats highlighted at Vitafoods 2024





May 17, 2024 — At this week's global nutraceutical trade event, Vitafoods Europe 2024, companies will offer manufacturers more options to stand out in the market, offering natural and effective food products combined with science. We showcased our solutions and technologies in supplement innovation to meet consumer demand for nutritional supplements. In the sense of.

On the show floor, Nutrition Insight will talk about the latest innovations for supplement manufacturers with leading companies Lonza Capsules and Health Elements, Sirio Pharma, and Lubrizol Life Science.

Lonza Capsules and Health Investigations unveiled AromatiQ technology at the trade show. This new aroma capsule coating is designed to help brands captivate consumers' senses and enhance their well-being experience. This new technology utilizes natural essential oils for aroma and flavor coatings.

Giuseppe Pacileo, vice president and head of EMEA regional operations, says this new product launch is all about emotion. “This allows brands to create premium, multisensory capsules that captivate the consumer's senses, leading to positive product associations and an enhanced wellness experience.”

“According to Lonza's own market research, 70% of consumers are willing to pay a premium if they can associate an emotion with taking a supplement. We are responding to this market trend and meeting growing consumer demand for a more experiential approach to supplementation, without compromising performance.”

Multisensory Capsules Pacileo adds that this new technology can also be combined with Lonza Capsules and Health Elements' plant-based Capsugel Vcaps Plus HPMC immediate-release vegetarian capsules.

“We harness the power of natural essential oils such as peppermint, lemon, orange, lavender and eucalyptus and flavor coatings such as apricot, menthol lemon and strawberry.

Giuseppe Pacileo, Vice President, EMEA Regional Business Unit, Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients This technology allows supplement manufacturers to add specific coatings and aromas from essential oils to the intended product of the supplement. Can be linked to health benefits. For example, citrus oils are consistent with mood-healthy supplements. Invigorating peppermint is associated with focus and energy, while lavender is associated with sleep.

Additionally, AromatiQ technology helps mask highly scented ingredients such as ashwagandha and valerian root.

Organic gummy options Also at the show, dietary supplement contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Cirio Pharma introduced a new range of organic formulations tailored for European consumers. The PureOrganix concept meets strict EU organic certification standards, including two ready-to-market gummies and one softgel.

Sara Resina, general manager of Sirio Europe and Americas, highlights the continuing organic trend in Europe, where people are increasingly looking for sustainable and natural products.

“I haven’t seen many organic gummies,” she emphasizes. “Our softgel factory in Germany is certified organic and has been producing organic softgels for our customers for several years.”

With gummy supplements becoming quite available on the market, Regina explains that companies need something to stand out when marketing their products to consumers focused on organic and sustainability.

“We launched a range of organic products, two gummies and one softgel. We launched the products in reusable metal tins, which are also more sustainable. Plastic It uses less and can be reused.”

Traceable Ingredients Because the gummies and their ingredients are organic, “we have no issues when it comes to tracking the ingredients,” Lesina explains.

“We decided to do this because we want to give our customers the best way to get their final product to market quickly and in a way that consumers can trust,” she continues. We can do this not only because we have the technical know-how, but also because we are confident in the traceability of our raw materials throughout the supply chain. It is also important that it can be processed in a facility that can process organic products. ”

Cirio Pharma has launched PureOrganix gummies and softgels that meet EU organic certification standards. “We launched this as a platform. We only have three products at the moment, but we want to give our customers more choice and we will continue to expand our offerings. As a CDMO, our customers They come to us and tell us what they're looking for. But we want to give them the knowledge that these are already possibilities.”

This product contains evening primrose oil (EPO) gummies that target the symptoms of PMS and menopause. The pectin-based product contains 250 mg of mixed berry flavored oil. PureOrganix softgels contain 500 mg of EPO and an additional 45 mg of gamma-linoleic acid.

In addition, Cirio showcased a ready-to-market organic gummy with 500 mg of apple cider vinegar, an ingredient well-known for its metabolic health benefits and weight loss support.

Increased iron absorption Meanwhile, Lubrizol Life Science showcased Lipofer microcapsules at Vitafoods, which feature multiple technologies to deliver iron with optimal performance. Lipofer Microcapsules provide a water-dispersible, micronized iron source that is microencapsulated to increase iron absorption with less stomach irritation.

Additionally, it also addresses issues associated with iron supplements, such as off-taste, reactivity, interactions with other ingredients, and color changes.

“We invest in research and understand that consumers want science and sensation in the same product,” said Isabel Gomez, the company's global marketing manager for nutraceuticals.

“This year, we are exploring the science of Lipofar and showcasing how this technology enables new formats such as iron-enriched gummies and iron sticks, combining science and sensation within the same product.”

Lubrizol Life Science introduced several uses of Lipofer microcapsules to improve iron absorption. In the analysis, the company aimed to understand the market needs regarding iron supplements. Gomez emphasizes the importance of ensuring a product's absorption and scientifically supporting its effectiveness.

“We have also noticed that consumers, especially pregnant women, suffer from side effects. For example, they do not perceive metallic tastes, sensory changes in formulas, smells, or textures. They also experience stomach upset and I also don’t like the side effects that come with supplements, like nausea.”

Convenient formats Lipofer's technology allows for stable formulations that manufacturers can use in convenient formats such as gummies. Once in the body, a protective layer around the iron compound reduces problems with the gastric tube.

“We try to understand what consumers want,” explains Gomez. “For example, there are excipients that allow for smaller tablets. We recognize that consumers may be dissatisfied with taking large amounts of magnesium and may wish to take smaller tablets. I also have high-concentration magnesium. I now take 2 tablets instead of 4.”

She emphasizes, “It's all about making supplements convenient and easy to take.”

Other supplement innovations on display at Vitafoods Europe include Roquette's Lycagel Flex hydroxypropyl premix, which is based on pea starch. This provides producers with an effective alternative to gelatin-based softgels.

Meanwhile, dsm-firmenich launched the “biotic” vitamin Humiohm B2 at the event. This ensures targeted delivery of vitamin B2 to the lower intestine and colon, providing prebiotic-like benefits and supporting gut health, immunity, mental health and metabolism. health.

Written by Jolanda van Hal at Vitafoods Europe 2024 Live in Geneva, Switzerland

