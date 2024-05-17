Why is real estate tech attracting attention?





At The Gathering this year, every room seemed to share a certain topic. Conversations at panels, roundtables, presentations, and everywhere in between seemed to trend toward the same general topics.

How can you make the most of a market that continues to offer as many challenges as opportunities?

Expectations of real estate professionals have never been higher when it comes to mortgage rates, how long properties stay on the market, and the percentage of properties that are off-market. According to recent data from McKinsey, today's consumers are carrying the expectations they receive from other industries into their real estate experience, with 71% of consumers saying they expect the companies they do business with to provide a personalized experience. I hope and share. Furthermore, 76% of consumers say they would be frustrated if these expectations were not met.

As a result of all this, real estate professionals across North America are turning to the latest developments in technology to make the most of every moment, with the hope that innovation will mirror and proliferate to match expectations. It makes perfect sense.

That begs the question. How can today's technology help?

From brokers to managers to affiliated agents and more, real estate professionals rely on their own set of proprietary applications, systems, types of data storage, and sets of passwords and personal logins to do their jobs. . But even with integration, many professionals still have gaps in their processes that end up costing them time with other resources to resolve. It turns out that more is not always better in this case.

In fact, a Lone Wolf study conducted in late 2023 in partnership with T3 Sixty found that brokerages use, on average, more than 20 different pieces of software in their business. This speaks more to the amount of work that goes into the software than anything else. than how much work it creates for individuals and businesses today.

This is an issue that many professionals in real estate and other industries are aware of in their daily work and career progression. As new trends gain momentum and new technologies become available, between updates and editions, versions and programs with questionable compatibility, experts also handle onboarding and offboarding.

We believe that real estate doesn't need more software, it needs better software.

We at Lone Wolf have seen this day coming for a long time. All around us, technology is becoming more sophisticated, more sophisticated, with better features and functionality, and certainly some things are becoming simpler. As much as we see something completely new, we also see new versions of what was the biggest news of last year.

We've been waiting for the day when real estate professionals realize they need better tools, not more.

The day has come and we have been preparing for it.

We reflected on our 35 years of experience creating software for real estate.

We listened to our partners and customers to hear what works and what doesn't.

We create connections between our solutions and other solutions to reduce the pressure on real estate professionals created by adding steps at every stage, such as duplicating process data, printed documents, and paper checks. You've built a connection.

And this year, we proudly introduced better, smarter software: Lone Wolf Foundation.

We're excited to unveil a complete end-to-end experience demo at the Gathering and T3 Sixty Tech Summit, and look forward to showing what the future holds for the rest of real estate. I'm excited about it.

Change is quickly finding space in new generations.

Lone Wolf Foundation is Lone Wolf's end-to-end platform, debuting this year to bring the real estate experience together in one place.

With one login, dashboard, and workflow for customer solutions, this is a true platform, not a product suite or package deal. That means:

Increased efficiency and productivity End-to-end experience Flexibility for users to choose the products they need Cloud-based technology that ensures scalability, mobility, and security User-first experience

What's next?

Now is the right time to take a meaningful step, and this year's event will provide us with the resources to make the most of today's market and move with it towards a better tomorrow. It was the right opportunity to share our strategy.

Discover tomorrow, today.

related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.housingwire.com/articles/why-is-real-estate-tech-a-hot-topic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos