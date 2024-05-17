Top innovators shine at the 6th Africa Tech Week Awards





The 6th Africa Tech Week Awards, organized by Topco Media, celebrated the African continent's technology innovators and visionaries at a glittering ceremony held on May 16, 2024 at the Century City Conference Center. The event brought together and recognized industry leaders, innovators, and thought leaders. Recognizing outstanding technology and innovation across Africa.

Clay Tsapi, Project Manager at Topco Media, welcomed attendees with an inspiring speech that set the tone for the evening. Mr. Tsapi emphasized the transformative power of technology to drive progress and prosperity in Africa. He called for unity and cooperation, urging participants to embrace the present moment and work together towards a technology-driven future.

“Innovation and collaboration are the cornerstones of progress. Tonight, we have a unique opportunity to come together to kindle the flames of inspiration and pave the way for a future filled with innovation, progress and prosperity,” Tsapi said. Stated.

Director General of Communications and Digital Technology, Nonkubera Jordan Diyani, delivered a powerful keynote speech, underscoring the importance of celebrating Africa's technological excellence and innovation. She emphasized the need to keep talent within the continent and encouraged the registration of intellectual property to compete globally.

“Tonight is a celebration of excellence, of African excellence,” Jordan-Diani asserted. “Make sure you keep that talent within the continent. If anything, make sure you register and own the IP.”

Beverly Basson, Lead Journey Designer and Facilitator at Level Up, shared her insights from the judging process and praised the finalists for their optimism and growth. She emphasized the importance of events like the Africa Tech Week Awards in celebrating achievements and inspiring future winners.

“There's been great evidence of good growth in so many businesses that I've had the opportunity to look at. I don't think growth is possible without strong optimism and great ambition. I think that's really encouraging. ” Mr. Basson understood.

The ceremony recognized outstanding individuals and organizations in various categories and recognized their contributions to the technology industry.

“We are delighted to announce and commend the winners of the 6th Africa Tech Week Awards. We set a benchmark,” added Ralph Fletcher. President and CEO of Topco Media.

The Africa Tech Week Awards highlighted Africa's growing importance in the global technology sector and demonstrated Africa's potential to lead in innovation and technological progress.

Individual award

AfricaTech: Women in Technology Award

Winner: Amazon Web Services – Rashika Ramlal High Award: Coach Matching – Susi Astengo Finalist:

Africa Data Center – Wabo Majavu Africa Tikkun Bambanani – Theresa Michael ECD Connect – Jade Jacobsohn Jumo – Sandy Rheeder NYDA – Dimakatso MasitengAfrica Tech: Tech Founder Award

Winner: Bother.Chat – Jonathan Elcock Thumbs Up: HyperionDev – Riaz Moola Finalist:

ECD Connect – Jade Jacobsohn Findology – Mushfiqoh Samodien Millennial Mindset Media – Marcia Monareng MySociaLife – Dean McCoubrey Omnia Solutions – Fiona Anirudh TicketKore – Khomotjo LebepeAfrica Tech: Leader of the Year Award

Winner: Mint Group – Carel du Toit Highly Commended: Boxfusion – Julius Segole Finalist:

Amazon Web Services – Rashika Ramlal Clear Access – Jaco Minnaar EasyEquities – Charles Savage JUMO – Fábio Matos Khonology – Mosa Nyamande Loot.co.za – Kirk Williams Nutun Management Services (Pty) Ltd – Hans Zachar Sand Technologies – Fred Swaniker TransUnion – Lee Naik

organization award

Africa Tech: Digital Transformation Award

Winner: Absa Bank LimitedHighly Commended Company: Liquid TechnologiesFinalist:

Africa Data Center Bitventure Consulting Khonology Nutun Management Services (Pty) LtdAfrica Tech: Startup Award sponsored by Sentech

Winner: ECD Connect Finalist:

Africa Tikun Banbanani Findology Millennial Mindset Media MySociaLife Rather Chat Ticket Kore Africa Tech: Edtech Awards

Winner: Sand Technologies Award of Excellence: Afrika Tikkun Finalist:

ALEPH Group HyperionDev Omnia SolutionsAfrican Tech: Technology Company of the Year Award

Winner: Nutun Management Services (Pty) LtdThumbs Up: LexisNexis & Mint Group Finalist:

Clear Access Easy Debit Liquid Technologies Rook DigitalAfrica Tech: Fintech of the Year Award

Winner: Easy Debit High Prize: EasyEquities Finalist:

Africa Tech: Innovation of the Year Award

Winner: Jumo High Prize: TransUnion Finalist:

ALEPH Group Boxfusion Khonology LexisNexis Rook DigitalAfrican Tech: Retail & E-commerce Award

Winner: Loot.co.za Finalist:

Takealot Online YuppiechefAfrica Tech: AI Technology of the Year Award

Winner: Swordfish Software Excellence Award: Isazi Consulting Finalist:

Africa Tech: Public Sector Digital Innovation Award

Winner: Revenue and Utility Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd t/a Rumas Finalist:

Absa Bank Limited Africa International Advisors City of Cape Town Liquid Technologies National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Follow the conversation and get important updates online by visiting these social media links: Instagram Profile Facebook Page X [formerly Twitter] Profile LinkedIn: Business Page

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bizcommunity.com/article/top-innovators-shine-at-the-6th-annual-africa-tech-week-awards-017955a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos