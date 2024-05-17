Funds Forum showcases Guernsey's supportive innovation and technology environment





Panellists at the Guernsey Funds Forum 2024 praised Guernsey's environment that supports innovation, the flexibility of its company law and its excellent reputation as a home for institutional investors.

Discussions at the flagship fund event highlighted ways to raise funds in a difficult environment, the rise of secondary markets, and the rise of tokenization and digital assets.

Speakers explored through an engaging keynote, two trend-focused panel sessions and two educational masterclasses exploring why there is no place like Guernsey as a fund settlement. Provided insight into navigating the future.

“Guernsey punches way above its weight in terms of impact and contribution to the wider ecosystem, both within the UK and globally.”

Miles Selick, CEO of TheCityUK, gave the opening keynote speech on Guernsey's symbiotic relationship with the UK economy. Guernsey is one of the most integral parts of the British nation, a British Crown Dependency and Overseas Territory, a string added to its neck. Provided by UK Financial Services. Although Guernsey is small geographically, it punches way above its weight in terms of influence and contribution to the wider ecosystem, both within the UK and internationally.

Guernsey's proficiency in positioning itself as a high-quality, agile service provider is one of the factors that will improve services across the UK and should be applied to broader thinking about the post-Brexit regulatory framework. It's a model.

It is clear that Guernsey's contribution to promoting overall economic growth cannot be underestimated. Investing in the islands will also help strengthen the UK's competitiveness and foster innovation, particularly in areas such as green and sustainable finance and fintech.

Panelists agreed that the British Isles needs to maintain its competitiveness if it is to continue to thrive as a financial services hub, especially given the hurdles to raising capital in today's economic environment.

Commenting on the impact of economic and political hurdles on funding, Anthemis Partner Naosir Vacha said: “Despite these headwinds, we are managing them well and have better tools at our disposal.”

There is now a choice and there are still significant investments to be made in the early stages, but administrators are taking a more cautious approach. There will continue to be challenges, but we have been in a creative environment to deploy capital, so there is a lot to be optimistic about.

The discussion then turned to the approach taken by regulators to these challenges.

Eve Ellis, partner at Ropes & Gray, said: “For us, there has been an avalanche of regulatory changes over the past 10 years that have made it extremely difficult for sponsors trying to navigate those regulatory changes. ESG has now become an integral part of fundraising. Eve emphasized the need to “look at ESG holistically, not only from a regulatory system perspective, but also from an organization-wide perspective.

“Fund managers in the sustainable investment space must continue to enhance their ESG strategies to meet the level of engagement demanded by investors.”

Emma Silcox, Group ESG Manager at Bluefield Partners LLP, an early adopter of the Guernsey Green Fund Scheme, sheds further light on investor appetite for sustainable assets. Fund managers in the sustainable investment field need to continue to strengthen their efforts in the ESG field in the sustainable investment field. To meet the level of engagement desired by investors.

Emma also emphasized the importance of sustainability certification. Currently, financial markets are subject to a huge amount of his ESG regulations. If you want to attract capital to sustainable investments, you need to be clear with investors about what the sustainability credentials of different financial products are. Concluding by marking natural capital as a great opportunity and an emerging area of ​​sustainable investment, the next challenge is natural capital integration and reporting.

Regarding jurisdiction, Mr. Eve noted the changing attitude towards the settlement of funds. Guernsey has been a major fund jurisdiction for many years and there is a desire from sponsors to consider alternatives to the AIMFD passport, such as a national private placement system. Naosir agrees, adding that fund managers are becoming accustomed to Guernsey as an established fund jurisdiction, particularly when using SPVs for single investments.

Technology and secondary markets were a central theme in Panel 2, with Matt Ong, CEO and founder of B2B infrastructure provider Ctrl Alt, focusing on enabling fractional investing in alternative asset classes.

Matt described tokenization, which represents all types of assets via blockchain, as an efficiency tool, allowing funds to access more investors and leverage more capital. He said it would be like this. Tokenization is what we see as the next generation of funds that build or access alternative assets.

Ctrl Alt is in the process of launching Guernsey's first tokenised fund, with Matt praising Guernsey's innovation-supportive environment, flexibility in corporate law and reputation as a home for institutional investors.

He added: “From a business perspective, innovative organizations like ICC and PCC really support innovation and technology, so we're taking full advantage of that.”

According to Lavanya Raghavan, a partner at White & Case LLP, the current market also requires creativity, and continuation funds have stepped in. She said: market. In an industry that has always been quite tied to traditional terminology and structures, we've seen a lot of innovation in this space where GPs see value in their assets and don't think it's the right time to exit.

“Trade wind uncertainty means people are increasingly shopping around their personal needs.”

Panelist Sarah de St. Croix, partner at Stevenson Harwood, said given the current market, investors are looking to a variety of solutions to create DPI and preserve their wealth. Stated. She added that trade wind uncertainty means people are increasingly shopping around their personal needs, supported by a truly global fund industry. Ta.

Concluding the second panel, Kobus Cronje, Managing Director of JTC Group Guernsey, discussed the need to increase supplementary fund offerings in light of new digital assets and sustainability considerations. did. “The pace of change will continue and accelerate in the coming years,” he said. . ESG credentials are often the first thing asked when launching a fund. The good thing is that Guernsey is ideally placed to support that.

Guernsey has weathered these macroeconomic storms, and Mr Kobas identified three key differentiators that set the island apart. He cited the island's fast-track approval and praised the pragmatic and engaging regulator, which is forward-thinking and always proactively addressing the needs of the industry and new markets. This scheme is an example of regulators recognizing the value of speed to market.

He also praised the strength and certainty of the island's reputation, the strength and capacity of its service provider community, and the strong protection of investor rights embedded in its overall legal framework.

In closing, Mr. Kobas said: “This community is driving innovation and will ensure that Guernsey not only survives, but thrives for years to come.”

