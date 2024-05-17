Sam Altman on the difference between OpenAI and Google: Who are the competitors?





OpenAI and Google recently held their biggest event of the year, where both companies continued to focus on artificial intelligence (AI). Sam Altman's OpenAI has announced its latest flagship AI model, GPT-4o, which can process audio, visual, and text data in real time. Sundar Pichai's Google has announced updates to its AI models, a new AI agent called “Project Astra,” as well as changes and advancements to Google Search.

Sam Altman talks about GPT-4o: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, USA. (Reuters)

Sam Altman posted a comparison article on X (formerly Twitter) comparing OpenAI's presentation and Google's setup. He writes, “I try not to think too much about competitors, but I can't help but think about the aesthetic differences between OpenAI and Google.”

The post shows OpenAI researchers in a dimly lit office space while the Google event takes place on a brightly lit stage.

Sundar Pichai also spoke about the timing of the launch, saying that one event happened in one day, but it doesn't matter how much time passes.

He explained: “My view, this inflection point that we're facing in AI, the opportunity that I see, you want to zoom out, but the fact that one event happened in one day is the As a company, we are working to develop cutting-edge models that can make a difference in the lives of billions of people. That is our North Star and our mission. We will continue to focus on that.

