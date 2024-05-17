Zigy is an innovative collaboration between Andrea Mocellin and Dexet Technologies





The idea for the vehicle came from London's narrow (and often congested) roads crowded with SUVs transporting single passengers to and from work. A small, zero-emission vehicle designed for intra-city commuting was an exciting prospect that Dexet and Andrea Mochelin wanted to explore together.

Design stage of “Zigy”

Following on from the success of the Revolve wheelchair, another groundbreaking collaboration is between Dexet Technologies, an engineering consultancy specializing in lightweighting, composites and CAE simulation, and a design honed over 15 years in the automotive and aviation industries. Andrea Mocellin, famous for his ability, came up with a visionary urban vehicle concept. Nicknamed Ziggy, the vehicle has been meticulously crafted by Dexet and tailored by Andrea Mosselin, drawing on both companies' expertise in micromobility and automotive design.

The result is an iconic vehicle that boasts maximum aerodynamic efficiency and lightweight construction, perfect for the challenges of congested urban roads. This ergonomic and efficient design is the result of numerous design loops centered around aerodynamics, aesthetics, passenger visibility considerations, and many other factors. To reduce the overall carbon footprint of the vehicle, the chassis is designed using thermoplastic composite materials, which improve reusability and recyclability compared to thermosets. Additionally, carefully selected recycled carbon fiber and natural fibers were chosen for the construction of the exterior and interior body panels to further minimize environmental impact.

Ziggy: Size comparison between humans and larger vehicles

This project is a combination of design ingenuity and engineering excellence,” says Andrea Mosselin. “Our goal is to reimagine urban mobility by creating vehicles that not only meet the demands of modern cities, but also exceed expectations in both functionality and aesthetics.

This feasibility study, originally supported by Niche Vehicle Network (NVN), perfectly demonstrates how collaboration between lean and innovative companies can produce attention-grabbing results. Masu. Thanks to easy synergy between Andrea Mocellin and Dexet Technologies, the initial sketch turned into a vehicle concept designed within his three months.

Andrea Mosselin (second from the right) and Dexet Technologies

Working with Andrea has always been a pleasure for us, said Francesco Arrietty, Founder and CEO of Dexet Technologies. Since our collaboration on his innovative Revolve wheelchair, we've needed Andreas' great design talent many times. The latest example is his Zigy. We have a deep appreciation for each other's work, and this has created an inherent understanding between the two teams, which is essential for the efficient execution of the project.

Cover photo: Dexet Technologies

