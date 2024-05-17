U.S. Senate AI gang says, “Spend a lot of money and light less.''





The US Senate is increasing spending on artificial intelligence but ignoring regulations, while Europe is rushing to pass binding AI laws. There is a lack of transatlantic cooperation.

The bipartisan Senate AI Working Group, known as the AI ​​Gang, held months of discussions, hundreds of meetings, and nine forums. This week, it released a roadmap for U.S. AI policy that produced 19 pages of recommendations and called for $32 billion in public spending, but no specific regulations.

Unsurprisingly, the big AI companies are happy. Consumer groups are disappointed. Above all, the Senate's actions demonstrate the deep differences between the US and EU approaches to technology policy. U.S. lawmakers believe it's too early to rein in rapid AI innovation. In contrast, EU AI law prohibits facial recognition applications and tools that exhibit racism or other forms of discrimination.

Both sides were able to learn from each other. With the exception of a recent bill mandating the sale or ban of the social media app TikTok, the United States has failed to pass any major technology legislation in recent years. The EU is filling the gap and setting global regulatory standards. But while the US is pouring money into research and development of new technologies, the EU is lagging behind in productivity and competitiveness.

Funding is a top priority for the U.S. Senate AI gang, with specific proposals on how and where federal funds should be spent on AI development. Some gang members were hoping for numbers above $32 billion a year. The plan's official title, “Driving Innovation in Artificial Intelligence,” points to U.S. leadership in AI as both an opportunity and essential to remaining competitive.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the EU AI Act does not contain spending recommendations, although perhaps they should. The EU is struggling to meet his 10-year digital goals, which include delivering gigabytes of high-speed broadband to all citizens and having three-quarters of businesses adopt cloud computing. Productivity in the EU lags far behind the US. If the continent lags behind in AI, the gap will widen further. The EU has money. The EU's coronavirus recovery fund could be mobilized to invest in AI.

The EU has proven adept at creating rules in the technical field, and those rules have spread. Its GDPR privacy laws have been adopted and imitated around the world, including 15 US states. EU digital market laws are surfacing in other jurisdictions just weeks after coming into force. EU AI law is likely to follow the same path. For better or worse, the EU writes the rules of the road. It would be foolish for the US to ignore them.

Indeed, the US sees similar regulatory challenges to the EU in governing the Big Tech industry. The Biden administration has filed a series of antitrust lawsuits against Google, Apple, and Amazon. Presidential orders aimed at ensuring the safety of AI will become widespread. The Senate AI Gang announces support for a GDPR-style federal privacy law in the US and plans to enact specific legislation to ban AI deepfakes in political campaigns.

However, antitrust laws and executive orders do not create a meaningful regulatory framework. They are not a set of rules for the world to follow. Wicked issues like open sourcing are ignored. The Senate AI Roadmap deploys the words consider, explore, and investigate. This hesitation reflects the reality on Capitol Hill, where it is difficult to pass legislation in Washington right now and there is an election in November.

All the EU’s regulatory successes will not help create new European tech giants, and the EU AI law will not break that pattern. Europe has AI high flyers like Francis Mistral. For the EU to be competitive, it needs to invest at levels similar to the US. Even if that happens, combined transatlantic AI investment is likely to exceed China's spending.

The US Senate Roadmap represents America's plans for an American audience. It does not meet the global regulatory challenge, although it concludes by advising the US president to avoid the policy vacuum that China and Russia would fill.

Transatlantic efforts to reach an AI agreement between the EU and the US have stalled. The US missed an opportunity to propose a replacement for the EU's AI law. Europe missed an opportunity to increase spending and research on AI. To fill the AI ​​leadership void, both parties need to learn from the other before anyone else does.

Ronan Murphy is Director of the CEPA Digital Innovation Initiative.

Bandwidth is CEPA's online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

