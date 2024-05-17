Integration of blockchain technology and monopoly





BOX-GameFi

Los Angeles, CA, May 17, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — In the rapidly evolving digital gaming and fintech landscape, BOX-GameFi combines blockchain technology with the classic game Monopoly to create a new gaming platform Lead the gaming revolution by creating. The platform not only transforms the player experience in traditional tabletop games, but also connects the virtual economy with the real world, opening new possibilities for interaction between games and real assets.

Utilizing advanced blockchain technology, the BOX-GameFi platform ensures transparency and immutability of all transactions. Not only can players buy and trade virtual assets within the game, but they can also convert these assets into real-world physical assets such as real estate and business investments, bridging the gap between virtual assets and real-world wealth. Masu.

The platform introduces the native cryptocurrency MET as a medium for both in-game and external transactions. The introduction of MET tokens simplifies in-game economic activities and provides players with new avenues to increase the value of their assets. Players can also earn his METs through in-game activities and trade them on the BOX-GameFi Marketplace or redeem his METs on partner HIS stores around the world.

“Our goal is to create a platform that not only provides entertainment value, but also imparts financial management knowledge,” BOX-GameFi founder and CEO said in an interview. “Through our games, BOX-GameFi aims to help players understand and apply economic principles, manage their wealth, and achieve financial freedom.”

BOX-GameFi has gained enthusiastic support from both gamers and investors. Many industry observers believe that BOX-GameFi's success may encourage more game developers to explore the possibility of integrating blockchain technology into traditional games.

With the continued development of the digital economy and the maturity of blockchain technology, BOX-GameFi presents a new model of fusing gaming and the real economy, paving the way for the future of game development. The platform plans to expand its gaming capabilities and explore further connections to the real world in the coming months.

To learn more about BOX-GameFi, visit their official website or follow BOX-GameFi on social media platforms.

Website: https://box-gamefi.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not intended as a solicitation to invest, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Before investing in or trading in securities or virtual currencies, we strongly recommend that you conduct due diligence, including consulting with a professional financial advisor.

Contact: Media Contact Company: Box Game Contact: Horse Moro Email: leeKing(at)box-gamefi.com

