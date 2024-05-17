Why Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF will struggle in 2024 despite a rally in U.S. stocks





Written by Christine Idzelis

One research analyst favors Nasdaq for exposure to 'disruptive innovation'

Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF has struggled even as the U.S. stock market has soared this year, according to DataTrek Research, and the fund is on a bid until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates. It is unlikely that he will respond.

Jessica Raab, co-founder of Datatrek, said the exchange-traded fund “has not yet returned to its winning ways during the pandemic, even though the S&P and Nasdaq just hit new all-time highs. “We are focusing on emerging disruptive technology themes.” The memo was emailed Friday.

Shares in the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, managed by Mr. Wood, the founder and chief executive of Ark Investment Management, have fallen more than 13% so far this year, according to FactSet data. confirmed. In contrast, the S&P 500 SPX and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP are both up nearly 11% year-to-date, after the indexes closed at record highs on May 15. Ta.

The ARK Innovation ETF, a proxy for U.S. speculative technology stocks, is “very volatile and its one-year performance relative to the S&P has been a roller coaster going back to its inception in 2014,” Raab said. did.

DataTrek has highlighted the ETF's top holdings in the table below.

The ETF's 10 largest holdings account for about 60% of its weight, and seven of them have declined this year, according to a DataTrek note. Of the fund's top 10 exposures, three are unprofitable, including Roku Inc. (ROKU), Roblox Inc. (RBLX), and Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP), but “the rest average S&P “We're doing very large transactions against them,” Raab said.

The S&P 500 index fell modestly Friday afternoon around 5,288 points, but the widely followed index remains on track for a fourth straight week of gains, FactSet data shows. It was shown in The ARK Innovation ETF rose 0.8% Friday afternoon, bringing its month-to-date gain to about 4.3%.

One thing the ARK Innovation ETF's top 10 holdings have in common is that they all peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic, Raabe found.

“We don't expect ARKK's name to be bid until the Fed starts cutting rates and yields fall sustainably to support its lofty valuations,” he said, citing the ETF's ticker. I wrote.

“As we have said many times over the past few years, we prefer the Nasdaq 100 Index NDX, tracked by the Nasdaq Composite Index and Invesco QQQ Trust Series I QQQ, as a better way to deliver on our theme of disruptive innovation. ' added Mr Raab.

Wood and a spokeswoman for her company had no immediate comment on the performance of the ARK Innovation ETF.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, many investors expect the Fed to begin lowering the benchmark rate before the end of the year, with federal funds futures pointing to the possibility of the first rate cut in September. Suggests.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks rose this month as Treasury yields fell. As of May, the S&P 500 is up 5.1%, the Nasdaq is up 6.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA is up 5.6%, according to FactSet data.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y was trading around 4.42% as of Friday afternoon.

-Christine Isellis

