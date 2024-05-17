ChatGPT allows users to upload directly from Google Drive and OneDrive





OpenAI notes that when you use ChatGPT to analyze data, you may no longer need to download files located in Google Drive or OneDrive. You will now be able to add these files directly to your chatbot. This feature will be expanded to Chatgpt users over the next few weeks, and will release people from the hassle of downloading the file first and uploading it to the chatbot again.

With access to this feature, ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, and Teams users simply need to give chatbots access to their Google Drive or OneDrive accounts. OpenAI said in a blog post that this integration will allow ChatGPT to read Excel, Word, PowerPoint files, and Google equivalent files more quickly. So far, improved data analysis capabilities are only available through his GPT-4o, a faster and improved version of his GPT-4 that powers the paid version of the chatbot.

OpenAI also improved ChatGPT's ability to understand datasets from instructions written in natural language. The user can ask the chatbot to execute her Python code for the analysis, merge or clean up a dataset, and create a graph on files.

ChatGPT was able to create charts on demand, but the chatbot also allows you to interact with the tables and charts that the chatbot creates, expand the table view, change the colors, and ask additional questions in the cells. You can now customize your data visualizations, including: Chatgpt is currently supporting rod graphs, line graphs, circular graphs, and spray map graphs for dialogue visualization, creating a static version of a graph type that has not been supported yet.

OpenAI reiterated in a blog post that it does not train AI models from data uploaded by ChatGPT Enterprise and Teams users, and that ChatGPT Plus subscribers can opt out of training.

