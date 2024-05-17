A leader who turns ideas into action





When you get two or more employees together, you have little trouble coming up with ideas on how to improve your organization for your clients and staff.

The challenge is to turn words and ideas into action. That's why the FT Innovative Lawyers Awards aims to recognize intrapreneurs. Rest assured, their expertise ranges from creating space for innovation to encouraging young lawyers and more.

From a strong pool of nominees, two individuals stood out to the jury as winners of the Individual Intrapreneur Award (see list below). Jason Jones’ work at Corrs Chambers Westgarth highlights the critical role of non-lawyer staff in pioneering ground-breaking legal innovations and bringing lawyers along.

But the judges said Lander & Rogers' Genevieve Collins stands out for driving change through strong leadership in several areas, including workplace culture, wellbeing, the environment and innovation. Felt.

Profile compiled by RSGI researchers and FT editors. Winners indicate Innovative Lawyers 2024 awards, and the rest are in alphabetical order.

Winner: Genevieve Collins Partner, Lander & Rogers

Genevieve Collins has been the CEO of Australian law firm Lander & Rogers since 2018. Under her leadership, the firm has achieved a reputation as a preferred workplace among Australian lawyers.

Collins has sought to stay ahead of its rivals commercially by founding iHub to better serve its customers. Lander & Rogers also launched the Lawtech Hub in 2019, which targets startups and aims to foster innovation in the broader legal community. And last year, the company established an AI Lab to continue advances in artificial intelligence.

Mr. Collins has also championed policies to improve diversity, encourage pro bono work and protect mental health across the company. Last year, the company agreed to equalize its male and female partners.

Rebecca Chew Partner, Raja & Tan Singapore

Since joining Raja & Tan as a junior lawyer in 1992, Rebecca Chew has seen the firm grow from a small business to a well-established full-service firm serving Singapore and Southeast Asia. Ta.

She developed and expanded her expertise to become the firm's head of medical, healthcare and life sciences and co-head of China-related investment disputes, covering joint ventures and projects on the mainland.

In 2022, she stepped down as deputy managing partner and became chair of the charity arm, which aims to support people in need through donations and pro bono activities. Her goal is to expand existing services and foster a broader volunteer culture within the company.

Philip HardyPartner, Ashurst

As the region's risk advisory leader, Philip Hardy has driven the firm's efforts to provide a wide range of services that complement traditional legal services.

Established in 2020, his practice covers exposure to cyberattacks, data breaches, financial crime, ESG litigation, as well as general workplace and third-party risks.

Hardy began honing his skills at a Big Four accounting group 20 years ago, working on internal and external projects at Deloitte before moving to Ashurst.

His mission is to drive revenue growth by integrating risk management skills across Ashurst and enable us to offer a broader range of ancillary services to our clients. Based in Melbourne, Hardy has also been instrumental in growing Risk's advisory business outside of Australia.

William Howe Partner, Clayton Utz

William Howes' extensive experience in data analysis and research makes him uniquely suited to take on a leading role in driving the adoption of artificial intelligence and other technologies in Australian businesses.

Mr. Howe, who has experience in Canada, London and Sydney, joined Clayton Utz in 2022 to lead the data analytics practice and was confirmed as a partner this year.

His brief is to develop systems that automate and streamline tasks, often incorporating AI, for both clients and the company itself. He is accustomed to dealing with a variety of regulatory challenges.

Previous work has included rectifying wage underpayments at universities, investigating fraudulent claims against public sector contractors, and advising banks on complaint reporting and financial crime data assurance.

Jason Jones, Director of Client and Digital Solutions, Corrs Chambers Westgarth

Building on his experience in operational efficiency, Jason Jones has helped bring AI into legal practices, along with a variety of bots, apps, and dashboards.

After a 23-year career with the company, he rose to the role of Director of Client and Digital Solutions based in its Brisbane office. In this role, I aim to help the firm provide a broader range of services to clients beyond traditional legal services.

Recent focus has been on monitoring global precedents to anticipate regulatory changes in Australia's digital landscape, and assessing the opportunities and risks of AI adoption and broader cybersecurity threats.

Kellyn Underwood King & Wood Mallesons Legal Project Manager

Kerryn Underwoods' growth team will be responsible for modernizing workflow processing across practice areas. Since assuming the role of Legal Project Management Officer in 2019, she has led the implementation and improvement of systems that are now firmly embedded in the firm.

Despite the understandable wariness and resistance of some lawyers, implementing these new regimes requires a three-pronged approach. Her department will work closely with the legal team to help manage large, complex issues using new tools before overseeing implementation and providing support.

Jonathan VooSenior Manager of Innovation, Asia Pacific, Mayer Brown

Jonathan Voos' role is to serve as a convert to new technology in a global law firm.

His efforts include encouraging innovation hours, where lawyers can spend time on creative projects that can improve efficiency through new technology tools.

As a key member of Mayer Brown's 60-person global Generative AI Task Force in Asia Pacific, established last year, he helps drive companies' approaches to how best to implement AI and other legal technologies. Contributing to

Voo joins Baker McKenzie in his current role after spending six years as an innovation architect and technologist at Baker McKenzie in Hong Kong.

Pete Zhang Partner, Jun He

As head of the company's IT committee, Pete Zhangs' role is to manage systems development, including the evaluation and deployment of AI products and other new technologies and equipment.

A significant concern for JunHe and other firms in China, as well as lawyers in other jurisdictions, is that pilot work done to exploit AI systems and other digital apps violates client confidentiality. I guarantee that you won't.

The Zhangs team has been using a desensitization system to identify and replace sensitive file information to improve data processing efficiency while reducing the risk of leakage.

So far, AI systems have focused on secure document summarization and translation, rather than document drafting. However, Zhang expects the company to adopt more AI products that cover more tasks.

examination committee

Harriet Arnold, Editorial Assistant, FT Project Publishing (Panel Chair) Amy Bell, Editor, FT Project Publishing Commissioning Editor Michael Kavanart, FT Project Publishing Contributing Editor Yasmin Lambert, Managing Director, RSGI Rebecca Lim, University of Wollongong General Counsel Paul Neo, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Singapore Law Academy Finance Officer Brian Tan, University of Hong Kong LITE Lab Executive Director Paul Walker, iManage EMEA Technical Director

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6f12bc86-903a-44fe-ae55-c21a6d270437 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos