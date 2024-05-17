We asked AI to summarize our Google guide to creating the best AI prompts





Google handed out a booklet on how to write effective AI prompts at its big summer developer conference, Google I/O.

But even if you're not a developer or a member of the press, there's a free PDF version available for download from Google's website.

This guide details the best way to create AI prompts for Gemini for the company's Google Workspace apps, including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Meet, and Google Slides.

However, there are some general points to keep in mind when creating AI prompts.

It lists some helpful tips, including that the most successful AI prompts average around 21 words, and users should avoid making prompts too long or too short. This guide also covered four important points to keep in mind with every prompt to receive the most helpful responses.

In this guide, we'll show you how different roles can use Gemini to be more productive – for example, HR managers can use Gemini to write scripts for onboarding presentations, and sales reps can use Gemini to write elevator pitches for clients.

The digital version is only 45 pages long, but I uploaded the booklet to Google's Gemini to see the biggest takeaways (yes, I prompted the AI ​​to summarize the book on AI prompts).

Here's the response:

Gemini for Google Workspace: A guide for busy professionals

This guide is a comprehensive resource for anyone who wants to learn more about how to use Gemini for Google Workspace to increase productivity and creativity. It covers a variety of use cases for different roles (Recruiter, HR Manager, Marketing Manager, Project Manager, Sales Manager) and provides specific prompts and examples to help you leverage Gemini's capabilities.

Key Takeaways Gemini for Google Workspace integrates with various Google Workspace apps (Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet) to help you with tasks like writing, organizing, summarizing information, and creating visuals. Effective prompts for Gemini should include your persona (who you are). ), task (what you want to accomplish), context (background information), and format (desired output style). Gemini can be used in various departments to increase productivity and streamline workflows. Additional Tips Level up your prompt creation: This guide provides: Additional tips to help improve your prompt writing skills. This includes breaking down complex tasks into smaller prompts, using constraints to produce specific results, and tailoring prompts to the desired tone and audience. Stay informed: The guide recommends checking workspace.google.com and workspace.google.com. For the latest information on Gemini for Google Workspace, visit /blog.

Overall, this guide is a valuable resource for anyone looking to learn more about how Gemini for Google Workspace can enhance their work within the Google ecosystem.

