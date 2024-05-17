Google's smart home is getting smarter, but we still have a long way to go





Like many people, I watched the Google I/O keynote and was amazed at all the AI ​​announcements. How AI can improve Gmail, detect phone scammers, create videos, and even the yet-to-be-released Google Glass.

But between showing off how Google's AI can help you with everything from planning your next vacation to your kids' homework, there was one area where the announcement didn't happen. That's how AI can help around the home, especially with smart home devices.

I was starting to lose hope that maybe Google didn't care about smart homes as much as they used to. That's because the week before, Google announced that it would be offering the Google Pixel Tablet for $100 less than its original price, albeit without a wireless dock. Sure, Google still offers its Pixel Tablet with a dock, but there's one thing that makes it unique among tablets, and it leverages its power as a smart home hub. I would argue that you are giving up one point on him.

Fortunately, the company made an announcement on May 15th, suggesting that maybe, just maybe, it hasn't completely given up on smart homes.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On Wednesday, a day after the big announcement, Google quietly published a blog post that would allow app developers to include an API that allows them to include devices that are compatible with Google Home in their apps, whether or not their apps explicitly do so. announced that it would be released. One is for smart homes.

So, for example, when you enable Bedtime mode on your Google Pixel smartphone, it not only dims the screen but also “automatically dims your bedroom lights, lowers the shades, and locks your front door.” Another scenario mentioned in the post was that when you launch the Workout app while you're at home, the fan might turn on to keep you cool.

TV as a smart home hub

(Image source: Google)

Additionally, Google is turning more devices into smart home hubs. According to the company, “Chromecast with Google TV, select panel TVs with Google TV running Android 14 or later, and eligible LG-branded TVs will also become Google Home hubs.” Response times should improve when turning off lights or controlling other equipment. For example, smart home devices.

And if you have a supported LG TV, you can control your smart home gadgets directly from the TV itself. It's quite beautiful.

Given this new investment, Google's decision to undock the Pixel Tablet seems even more confusing.

I reviewed the Pixel Tablet when it was released and loved how the dock set it apart from other Android tablets and even the iPad. One of its benefits is that when you dock your tablet, you can easily access all your smart home controls. And it's convenient — perhaps not as convenient as the Echo Show 15 or Echo Hub, but it was what differentiated Google's tablet.

Beyond smart home features, what the Pixel Tablet dock offers is convenience. Tablet battery life is better than ever, but the iPad Air 2024 lasted him 11 and a half hours on a single charge, and the Pixel Tablet lasted him nearly 12 hours. I often forgot to connect my tablet to the charger. If you try using it, you will find that it is completely dead. The Pixel Tablet dock is an elegant solution for both charging and using your tablet.

However, the quality of the hardware is only as good as the software running inside. Google has done some great things with its mobile devices, like circle search, magic eraser, and transcription, but they haven't done much since the update. Brings the functionality of the Home app to the same level as Alexa and Apple HomeKit.

Google Home needs more

This week's release of the Google Home API is a start, and given everything else Google has announced regarding AI, there's much more to come. A lot more.

What if AI could analyze all the smart home devices in your home and make intelligent suggestions based on how you use them? Alexa does this to a limited extent with Hunches But what if Google could harness the power of AI models to not only automate everything in your home, but also offer ways to reduce your energy bills?

Where can I find Google Gemini for the smart home? It's smart enough to suggest room paints and decorations, know the exact temperature you like for your shower, and follow your parents room-to-room on video calls. The next generation AI partner for.

We need an AI revolution that extends to the best smart speakers, thermostats, and video doorbells and connects them all. The first step is to make sure you don't have to ask Alexa, Siri, etc. to turn on the lights or set the thermostat when you walk in the door. You can already do that to some extent. I've been covering the smart home space for a while now, so I'm waiting to be surprised by things I haven't thought of yet.

Google is probably holding off on smart home announcements until the fall, alongside the Pixel 9 launch. Leave the porch light on for them.

More about Tom's Guide

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/home/smart-home/googles-smart-home-is-about-to-get-a-lot-smarter-but-it-still-has-a-ways-to-go The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos