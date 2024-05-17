Research institutes believe diversity is key to fostering innovation





DARPA and ARPA-H R&D leaders are excited to leverage emerging technologies such as AI and bring in critical technology talent.

Health and defense research officials said this week that expanding the institute's pool of candidates is critical to staying competitive in developing mission-critical technologies.

Directors of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-H (ARPA-H) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA-H) spoke at the Women Technology Leaders Summit on Wednesday about barriers they perceive in the workforce and how to achieve long-term gender outcomes. discussed how government agencies are scaling up. Diversity in STEM.

DARPA is the place to start programs that change the world, said Whitney Mason, director of DARPA's Microsystems Technology Office. We push program managers into places where there is a high probability of failure, turning disbelief into doubt and trying to establish the basis for what the magic will be. It's a very exciting place to be because as far as you learn, the return on investment should be very large and the chance of failure should be very large.

Jennifer Roberts, director of ARPA-H's Office of Resilient Systems, said ARPA-H is seeking program managers with innovative ideas to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem. For example, preventing the next ransomware attack on hospitals and ensuring a safe trajectory for artificial intelligence into the healthcare sector. Build mechanisms to provide quality care to individuals across the country.

According to Roberts, the problems we invest in vary depending on the background of the program managers who come to us, so we seek people from a variety of backgrounds. We're looking for people who look at problems from a different perspective…so we can create opportunities for the most people. [people] I'll miss it.

DARPA and ARPA-H recruiters are adapting their recruitment strategies to respond to evolving workforce needs and technology advances, and to retain women in STEM by motivating individuals to become program managers. The focus is on finding factors and interests. .

Roberts said working at DARPA and ARPA-H opens doors where you can learn what's going on across the field and have the opportunity to jump into any company, domestic or international, and see what's cutting edge. It is said that I think it's really important that people understand what their long-term career trajectory is and understand that this is a stepping stone to a lot of great things. Masu.

Mason added that the current approach to the recruitment process is difficult and needs improvement. She said AI could play a key role in streamlining the candidate experience, increasing efficiency and making more informed hiring decisions. By leveraging AI-powered tools and technology, a new approach to talent acquisition allows you to target a more diverse candidate pool and leverage personalized outreach.

I go to high school, college, work, conferences…but this doesn't scale because I'm just one person, Mason said. The tools exist in technology and how to use those tools in a fair, unbiased and reasonable way so that you can make more personalized recruitment without having to have individual conversations with each person. need to think. We need to think bigger, not smaller.

Mr. Roberts also emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of individuals at all seniority levels in executing Moonshot's vision and developing its research and development portfolio. He believes that providing a mechanism for people from diverse backgrounds to earn credits is important for individuals who want to open up opportunities for advancement and provide young workers with meaningful pathways across their careers. added.

Mason said DARPA is also considering implementing programs to help personalize outreach, education, and attention to bring more women and people from underserved areas into the field. He added that

The more voices we have, because of our geographic diversity, our racial diversity, our gender diversity, and the more voices we have, the more willing we are to stand up and raise our hands and say, “Have you thought about doing it differently? ?” more and more people will say. I think it will only make our country and the world a better place, Mason said. That's why I do what I do. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://govciomedia.com/research-agencies-see-diversity-key-to-boosting-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos