Eight Row announces suspension, but no closure





Green Lakes' finest restaurants are moving on to greener pastures (we hope). On Monday, Eight Row announced that its last service at its current location would be June 29, and promised to eventually open at another location.

Our lease is coming to an end, social media posts are being read, and we are excited that our next chapter will unfold in a new home that better represents our concept and aligns with our vision. I decided to. There is no deadline set for this migration. Please rest assured. I will definitely come back. Challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were also cited in the decision to close.

Co-owned by brothers David and Ian Nichols, Eight Row opened in 2019 with the goal of celebrating the bounty of the Eastern Washington farmland where they grew up. Chef David Nichols is a 2022 and 2023 James Beard Award nominee, and last spring his restaurant's bar program was nominated in the “Outstanding Wine and Other Beverage Program” category. In an email, Ian described the restaurant as a love letter to the people and flavors of the orchard, and said the next version of the restaurant would keep the same name (derived from cherry sizer) and farm-to-table concept. Ta.

A press release sent Monday added that Eight Row began with cherry picking. And if it doesn't end with one, damn it. The restaurant will bid farewell with a cherry bonanza, which includes cherry gazpacho, cherry salsa, and other harvest-time delicacies. The restaurant will also be bringing back its sumptuous five-course Orchard Brunch every Saturday in June. According to David, this brunch evokes the unspoiled vibrancy of the halcyon days spent at his farm in Sleepy Hollow. ”

The team is also asking for help cleaning out the pantry: gallons of honey and homemade nocino leftover from last year's harvest. Once bottled, it will be available for purchase on Eight Row.

Now that spring weather has given way (a little earlier than usual!) to the gorgeous Seattle summer, it's easy to forget that just a couple of weeks ago it was drizzling and grizzling almost every day. Eight Row's current growing season is coming to an end, but like summer always, let's hope it's back before too long.

