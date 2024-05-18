I need help understanding Google Sheets PERCENTIF





I'm confused here and would like some more insight into what's going on and whether it's on my side or not.

I have a Google Sheet with a large amount of quiz data and I need to calculate the percentage of error for all respondents. Correct answers in column A, user input in each row of column B, and errors as AB in column C. $\\left\\{ A, B, C \\in \\mathbb{Z} \\right\\}$ <- LaTeX (A, B, C all contain integers).

My data is:

Mathematics input Mathematics correct answer Mathematics error 93 93 0 84 84 0 110 111 -1 163 163 0 52 52 0 85 85 0 103 103 0 102 112 -10 98 98 0 136 136 0 70 70 0 119 119 0 63 3 0 174 174 0 82 82 0 109 109 0 92 92 0 34 34 0 95 95 0 126 126 0 78 78 0 67 87 -20 164 164 0 116 116 0 100 100 0 19 122 -103 118 118 0 91 1 103 103 0 84 84 0 98 98 0 114 114 0 104 114 -10 53 53 0 121 121 0 136 136 0 140 140 0 76 76 0 150 150 0 80 80 0 125 125 0 129 129 0 109 109 0 11 2 112 0 174 172 2 161 161 0 147 147 0 63 63 0 93 93 0 113 113 0 138 138 0 168 168 0 69 69 0 77 77 0 105 105 0 41 41 0 79 69 10 45 45 0 33 33 0 121 156 -35 116 116 0 169 169 0 111 111 0 137 138 -1 131 131 0 121 121 0 117 117 0 89 89 0 168 168 0 129 129 0 134 134 0 182 182 0 139 139 0 100 100 0 153 153 0 54 0 126 126 0 49 49 0 84 84 0 93 93 0 56 56 0 116 116 0 78 78 0 96 96 0 118 118 0 138 138 0 62 62 0 53 53 0 79 79 0 33 33 0 32 32 0 111 111 0 194 194 0 114 12 4 -10 169 169 0 118 118 0 126 126 0 80 80 0 133 133 0 50 54 -4 156 176 -20 154 164 -10 34 34 0 50 50 0 92 92 0 109 109 0 143 143 0 107 107 0 113 113 0 120 139 -19 84 84 0 92 92 0 41 41 0 77 77 0 59 59 0 108 108 0 115 115 0 122 122 0 128 134 -6 58 58 0 53 53 0 95 95 0 152 152 0 166 166 0 99 9 0 12 9 129 0 156 156 0 166 166 0 110 110 0 70 70 0 110 149 -39 127 127 0 121 121 0 100 100 0 120 120 0 73 73 0 50 50 0 154 154 0 72 72 0 116 116 0 107 0 158 155 3 125 125 0 70 70 0 46 46 0 103 146 -43 153 153 0 46 46 0 118 118 0 112 112 0 108 108 0 118 118 0 76 120 -44 124 124 0 90 90 0 123 123 0 9 149 0 102 102 0 160 160 0 127 127 0 82 82 0 104 104 0 134 134 0

Initially I created a formula using COUNTIF(C2:C10000, “=0”)/COUNTA(C2:C10000) and it worked fine, but someone suggested using PERCENTIF.

The idea is the same, at least in the documentation, COUNTIF(C2:C10000, “=0″)/COUNTA(C2:C10000) outputs 0.8773006135, which is correct, but PERCENTIF(C2:C10000, ” =0″) ) The output is 14%, which is incorrect and is not the reciprocal of 0.8773006135.

Is this really a bad floating point precision error? Are these features actually different?

