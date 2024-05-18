Business Story: Census Count





Charleston Digital Corridor welcomes Fexilon, an innovative leader in the digitalization of the built environment, to the community as it opens its U.S. office in Charleston, South Carolina.

Officials said this strategic partnership marks an important milestone for both Fexilon and the Charleston Digital Corridor, demonstrating the companies' shared commitment to driving innovation and fostering the growth of Charleston's dynamic ecosystem. He said he was emphasizing.

Fexilon's entry into the US market is complemented by ambitious revenue projections for the US market, targeting $10 million by 2026.

Fexilon plans to expand its U.S. team from 10 employees in 2024 to more than 30 employees by 2026, with an expected revenue trajectory that reflects confidence in its capabilities and market demand.

The first 10 positions in 2024 will be focused on supporting the deployment of Fexilon's technology platform in areas such as architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AECO) and other areas critical to the company's success.

The company will be hiring for leadership roles in its technology, customer success, smart buildings and building information modeling teams.

“We are pleased to welcome Fexilon to the Charleston Digital Corridor community,” said Ernesto Andrade, Founder and Director of Charleston Digital Corridor. “It affirms Charleston's reputation as a leading destination for innovation and growth.”

He added that Fexilon's presence within the corridor will enrich our ecosystem and further solidify Charleston's position as a vibrant hub for technology companies looking to grow and innovate. We look forward to Fexilon embarking on this exciting journey and contributing to the continued success of our dynamic technology community. ”

Charleston Mayor William Cogswell said he is honored that Fexilon, an innovative and fast-growing building technology company, has chosen Charleston for its U.S. headquarters. The City of Charleston is committed to assisting Fexilon in executing its ambitious business plan for the North American market.

Kieran Beggan, CEO of Fexilon, said: “Our expansion into Charleston is a pivotal moment for Fexilon and the wider Irish technology community. I'm proud to be able to bring this to the world stage.” By locating our U.S. operations in Charleston, we offer comprehensive coverage of our customer base and promising growth opportunities in South Carolina and neighboring states.

Beggin said Charleston serves as a gateway to the U.S. market, and the selection of the Charleston Digital Corridor underscores the company's commitment to collaboration and growth within Charleston's dynamic technology ecosystem. He added that there is. South Carolina's tech-friendly environment and skilled workforce positions us for growth and innovation, driving innovation, forming partnerships, and demonstrating to the world the great capabilities of the Irish technology sector. I'm arranging it. ”

With a reputation for quality and innovation built over 24 years, Fexillon has become a trusted partner for blue-chip companies across a wide range of sectors in the Irish, UK and wider European markets.

The company's digital asset management solutions are highly valued by blue-chip companies in both the public and private sectors, enabling a more streamlined approach to building and real estate management.

By leveraging its platform, clients can now make data-driven decisions, reduce energy consumption, and improve operational efficiency.

