New 3D map created with Google AI reveals 'mysterious but beautiful' parts of the human brain





Researchers have mapped tiny fragments of the human brain on an unprecedented scale, showing each brain cell, or neuron, and the complex networks they form with other cells in vivid detail.

This groundbreaking brain map, constructed by researchers at Harvard University and Google, shows approximately 57,000 neurons, 9 inches (230 millimeters) of blood vessels, and 150 million synapses, or connections between neurons. It became clear.

Dr. Jeff Lichtman, a professor of molecular and cellular biology at Harvard University who co-led the 10-year project, said he couldn't believe it when he first saw the detailed map. “I've never seen anything like this before,” he told his Live Science.

The human brain is a highly complex organ consisting of approximately 170 billion cells, including 86 billion neurons. Researchers have previously used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to peer into the brain on a millimeter scale. And more recently, advanced microscopy techniques have revealed details on a much smaller scale, deepening our understanding of the inner workings of the brain.

Related: Most detailed human brain map to date contains 3,300 cell types

Now, using these microscopy techniques and an artificial intelligence (AI) system called machine learning, Lichtman and his colleagues have created 3D maps of parts of the brain at the scale of nanometers, or millionths of a millimeter. did. It displays images of organs at the highest resolution ever achieved by scientists.

The resulting cell atlas was published in the May 9 issue of Science and is also available for scientists to view online.

Get the world's most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.

This map shows part of a tiny brain, about 1 cubic millimeter in volume (smaller than a grain of rice). The entire adult brain is a million times larger.

The brain fragments were taken from a 45-year-old woman who underwent brain surgery to treat epilepsy. Doctors removed the pieces from her cerebral cortex, the outermost part of her brain. The researchers fixed the samples with preservatives and then stained them with heavy metals to reveal the cells. The tissue was then embedded in resin and cut into more than 5,000 slices about 30 nanometers thick.

Image 1/2

A single neuron (white) and all the axons of other neurons connecting to it are depicted. Green axons are excitatory and send signals that prompt the next neuron to fire. Blue axons are inhibitory and do the opposite. (Image credit: Google Research & Lichtman Lab (Harvard University). Rendering by D. Berger (Harvard University)) This rendering from a new brain map partially shows all excitatory neurons. Brain samples analyzed. Color-coded by size. (Image courtesy of Google Research & Lichtman Lab (Harvard University). Rendering: D. Berger (Harvard University))

“This is about one-thousandth the thickness of a human hair,” Lichtman said. The researchers scanned each slice with a high-speed electron microscope, which uses multiple electron beams to illuminate cells within the sample. The microscopy data was then sent to Google for further analysis using AI.

Google researchers used a machine learning model to identify the same object in different microscopic images and created a 3D rendering of every object in every image. The renderings were then pieced together electronically to reconstruct the entire sample in her three dimensions. The final 3D map contains a whopping 1.4 petabytes, or 1 million gigabytes.

“The amount and complexity of data generated in this project required Google's ability to develop cutting-edge machine learning and AI algorithms to reconstruct the 3D connectome,” said Co-Leader of the project. said Viren Jain, senior staff scientist at Google. Live Science by email.

Scientists' detailed map contains some surprises. For example, researchers discovered that some of the wires, or axons, coming out of neurons form knots that form spirals that Jains describe as “mysterious but beautiful.” The researchers also discovered rare connections between neurons, where a single axon connects to up to 50 synapses.

“We are still investigating the function of these connections, but they may explain how very fast responses and very important memories are encoded,” Jain told Live Science.

It remains to be seen whether the whorls and super-strong synapses have anything to do with epilepsy in tissue donors, or whether they are also found in the brains of people without symptoms, Lichtman noted. He added that the research team is currently examining brain tissue from Parkinson's patients, which could begin to solve the problem.

He added that brain tissue samples taken from two people are unlikely to look exactly the same, as the way the brain is wired depends on individual experience.

The researchers then aim to map the entire mouse brain, which is 500 times larger than this human brain sample. They start with the hippocampus, a key area for learning and memory.

“We have already begun an ambitious task,” Lichtman said.

Have you ever wondered why some people are more likely to gain muscle than others or why their freckles stand out in the sun? If you have any questions about how the human body works, please contact the community with the subject line “Health Desk Q”. Send it to @livescience.com. You may find the answer to your question on our website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livescience.com/health/neuroscience/new-3d-map-charted-with-google-ai-reveals-mysterious-but-beautiful-slice-of-human-brain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos