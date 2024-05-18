Circle to Search on iPhone may arrive via Google Chrome





Android users have been eager to take advantage of Circle to Search since its debut on the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 in January, and iPhone owners will soon be getting the AI-powered feature as well. You may be able to use it yourself.

As spotted by The Mac Observer, a new “Lens Circle to Search” flag has been quietly added to Google Chrome for iOS. Google Lens is the technology behind Google to Search, which allows users to search based on text and images on their screen.

So it looks like the ability to perform a Google search by circling (or waving) something on the screen will soon be available in Chrome for iOS, but it's not clear when. It's not quite the same system-wide integration as on Android, but it's something.

Circle to Search is already available on iPhone. So this is basically a custom shortcut to Google Lens. Circulation is not required, but it works well in any app via screenshots and works well enough to search the web using visual information.

please continue circling

Circle to Search is reaching more and more devices (Image source: Google)

Even if you're completely new to Circle to Search, it's faster and easier than ever to search for anything on your screen, including plant types, car models, book quotes, and more. You can then use Google Lens to adjust and expand your search as needed.

It is unlikely that Circle to Search will be fully integrated for iOS, as third-party apps do not have the required high level of access. It's more likely that Apple itself will roll out something similar.

That could happen at the WWDC 2024 event starting June 10, where an avalanche of AI-related software announcements is expected, and at the Google I/O 2024 event held earlier this week. It's almost the same.

Google says Circle to Search has already reached 100 million Android devices and plans to reach another 100 million by the end of the year. It also looks like this feature will be coming to Chrome on desktop soon.

