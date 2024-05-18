Google Workspace updates: A roundup of weekly Google Workspace updates





3 New Updates Unless otherwise noted, the following features are available to all Google Workspace customers and are either fully released or in the process of rolling out. If you release to both Immediate Release and Scheduled Release at the same time, the rollout will be completed within 15 business days. Otherwise, each rollout stage will be completed within 15 business days.

Extend Google Drive management settings to additional Google Workspace editions

Extends the following management settings to Google Workspace Cloud Identity Free, Cloud Identity Premium, and Essentials Starter editions.

Disable Drive offline Disable add-ons Disable SDK and Drive for desktop backup and sync Configure sharing settings, including trusted domains Immediate release and planned release domains: May 20, 204 Extended rollout starting today (features may be available for more than 15 days). | Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Essentials Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline Starter, Frontline Standard, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, Cloud Identity Free, Cloud Identity Available to premium and non-profit customers only. | Learn more about managing external sharing for your organization.

View recent shares on your Google Drive activity page

The Google Drive Activity page shows your pending access requests, recent comments, and file approvals, allowing you to quickly see and take action on recent activity all in one place. Starting this week,[ドライブ アクティビティ]Recent file shares are added to the page. This includes who you shared the file with and when the file was shared. | Currently deployed in immediate release and planned release domains. | Available to all Google Workspace customers and Google Workspace Individual subscribers. | Learn more about activity in Drive.

Hover over to preview the video in Google Drive

We're introducing a new feature that lets you quickly preview videos in Drive list mode by simply hovering over their thumbnails. Videos automatically play when you hover, and open in full screen when you click on a video. While the video is in preview mode, you can turn captions and sound on or off using the icons in the top right corner. |Currently being rolled out to immediate release domains. Launch into the planned release domain is scheduled for his June 4, 2024 date. Available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google Accounts. | Learn more about viewing and sorting files and folders.Previous notice

The following announcement was published on the Workspace Updates blog earlier this week. See the original blog post for more information.

Gemini (gemini.google.com) is now available to Google Workspace users in more regions and languages

Gemini for Google Workspace feature 'Help Me Writing' now available in Spanish and Portuguese

Help me write is an AI-powered writing feature that helps you quickly improve existing work or start new work in Google Docs or Gmail using Gemini for Google Workspace, available in Spanish and Portuguese. Now available in Japanese. | Learn more about Help me write in additional languages. Preview files in Google Drive with new hovercards feature We're introducing file hovercards to Google Drive to improve this experience and help you complete tasks faster without opening multiple tabs. When you hover over a file icon in Google Drive on the web, a hover card displays a thumbnail of the file and other relevant information, such as file type, file owner, who modified the file recently, and when it was last modified. will be done. The file has been changed. | Learn more about Drive hover cards.

Immediate and planned release domains:

For a summary of announcements over the past six months, see What's new in Google Workspace (recent releases).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://workspaceupdates.googleblog.com/2024/05/release-notes-05-17-2024.html

