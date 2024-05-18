How to use, advantages/disadvantages, safety





Google Pay is Google's digital payment service that you can use to make mobile payments using your phone, watch, or tablet. It's connected to your Google Account, so you can securely use your existing credit card to pay for purchases in stores and online.

Although Google Pay is the name of the payment platform, you can actually choose whether to use the Google Pay or Google Wallet app to make mobile payments. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a redesign of Google Pay in 2020, saying the app “makes it easier to pay securely, organize your finances, save money, and more.” Stated.

Here's everything you need to know about using Google Pay.

Get started with Google Pay

To start using Google Pay, you need to install either the Google Pay app or the Google Wallet app. Android users should choose Google Wallet. It offers many additional features such as the ability to store ID cards, loyalty cards, event tickets and passes, transportation cards, etc. Similar to Apple Wallet on iOS devices, it's a convenient way to store almost everything you carry in a traditional wallet inside your mobile device.

Google Pay, on the other hand, focuses solely on making mobile payments. The Google Pay app will be discontinued on June 4, 2024, so you're better off going directly to the more convenient Google Wallet. However, Google Wallet is not yet available to iOS users. So for now, if you have an iPhone, you should stick with the Google Pay app.

How to use Google Pay Michelle Mark/Business Insider

After you install Google Pay or Google Wallet, you need to sign in to your Google Account and add one or more payment methods, such as credit or debit cards.

Add at least one card to your Google Pay account to enable mobile payments in stores. Look for signs at store checkouts that indicate the device accepts Google Pay or tap-to-pay credit cards. Then, unlock your phone, hold it near the payment symbol and wait for confirmation that the payment has been completed. You don't even need to launch the app.

If you have multiple payment methods set up in Google Wallet, you can choose which payment method you want to use at checkout. To do this, when you get to the register, launch the app and swipe your card until you reach the card you want to use. Then, hold your phone up to the payment terminal as usual to complete the transaction.

You can also use Google Pay to scan barcodes and QR codes where apps use Google Lens, find pricing information, and make payments online.

You can also let people search, find, and pay with you on Google Pay, and you can search for people and businesses on your Google Business Profile.

Google Pay is free

The good news is that Google Pay is free to use. The Google Pay and Google Wallet apps are free to download and there are no subscription or service fees to use the services for mobile payments.

Of course, that doesn't mean purchases with Google Pay are completely free. Google Pay allows you to pay through your credit card, debit card, or bank account, so if you pay interest or fees when you use your regular card, you pay those fees when you use your card through Google Pay. Become. You don't have to pay extra for the privilege of using Google Pay.

Google Pay is safe

Surprisingly, Google Pay is more secure than using a credit card, and there are many reasons why. First and foremost, purchases with Google Pay are tokenized. This means that the service uses a unique code to send your credit information for each purchase. Credit card information is not present, so even if the information is intercepted, it is useless to thieves and hackers.

But perhaps even more important is the physical security that Google Pay provides. If your physical credit card is lost or stolen, you may be able to use it for purchases, at least until you notify your credit card company and cancel the card. However, when you use Google Pay on your smartphone, your credit card information is protected by biometrics such as a passcode and facial recognition.

Pros and cons of using Google Pay Not all retailers accept Google Pay. Small businesses and mom-and-pop stores may still require a physical credit or debit card.Getty Images

One of the benefits of Google Pay is that it integrates with many other popular Google services. For example, Google Flights offers a price guarantee where if the price of your flight drops after you book, Google will pay you the difference. All you need is a Google Pay account.

The bottom line is that there are both advantages and disadvantages to using Google Pay. Not only is Google Pay a safe and secure payment system, it's also widely compatible with many retailers, just look for the Google Pay or Tap to Pay symbol at checkout. Google Pay also has even more features when you use the Google Wallet app, so you can store your transit cards, boarding passes, rewards cards, and more all in one place.

Still, Google Pay also has some drawbacks. Google Pay is popular in retail stores, especially in big cities, but it's not everywhere. Purchasing using Google Pay can be difficult, especially at smaller local or independent stores. That means you'll have to carry a physical credit card with you, at least as a backup, which might defeat the purpose of using Google Pay in the first place.

With the near-end of the Google Pay app, Google is also leaving Apple users out in the cold. This means that unless Google releases a Google Wallet app for iPhone, Google Pay could become an Android-only service starting in June 2024.

