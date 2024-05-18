Cornell Tech – Cornell Tech Announces 2024 Startup Awards Winners





Four student companies receive coworking space and $100,000 in pre-seed funding to help propel their startups after graduation

Cornell Tech, New York, NY has awarded pre-seed funding worth up to $100,000 each to four student startup companies in its 11th annual Startup Awards Competition. The award was announced at the Cornell Tech Open Studio. The Open Studio is a year-end campus celebration that recognizes presentations of startups and cutting-edge research, projects, and companies founded at Cornell Tech. A committee of technology industry leaders and executives and faculty from Cornell University and Cornell Tech selected the winning student teams.

“This year's Startup Award finalists impressed us with their ingenuity and problem-solving,” said Josh Hartman, chief practice officer at Cornell Tech. “By looking at real-world problems, getting to their roots, and tackling them head-on, our students came up with innovative solutions, building on the skills they gained through their Cornell Tech education and studio experience. I'm proud of everything they've accomplished and I'm excited to see where they go in the future.”

The 2024 Startup Award winners are:

Cipher is an end-to-end marketplace that connects businesses and music professionals, tracks negotiations, and automates payments and licensing agreements. By facilitating music licensing transactions, Cipher unlocks the true value of music. Compose AI is a marketplace that uses generative AI to enhance product placement advertising. The product placement industry is highly manual and transactions can take months. Automatically insert brand assets into influencer videos and reduce transaction time to days. Mindsight provides an end-to-end care management platform that leverages AI to deliver personalized outpatient mental health treatment recommendations. RapidReview helps researchers navigate thousands of papers by converting documents into structured tables.

The runner-up was MercuryVote, which allowed changemakers to mobilize previously unused proxy votes by allowing shareholders to sell their votes.

Since Startup Studio was founded, 11 alumni companies have been acquired. Enroute was acquired by his Ichilov Tech. LitOS acquired by Navana Tech India. Pilota (acquired by Hopper);Otari (acquired by Peloton);Datalogue (acquired by Nike);Auggi (acquired by Seed Health);Uru (acquired by Adobe);Trigger Finance (acquired by Circle);Gitlinks (acquired by Infor) ;Bowtie (acquired by MINDBODY); andThreadLearning was acquired by CentralReach. Startups founded and spun out on campus, including Jacobs Technion Cornell Lab's Startup Studio and Runway Startup Postdocs, have collectively raised more than $330 million in funding and employ nearly 500 people in New York City. ing.

This year's Open Studio also included presentations from selected BigCo Studio teams, where they shared challenges they worked on in collaboration with Studios partner organizations throughout the semester. In BigCo Studio, students will work within a large corporation (BigCo) by matching with an actual BigCo executive or vice president advisor to research, prototype, and present new products that help achieve the company's mission. Learn how to navigate your job at. This year's BigCo Studio partner organizations included Capital One, Google, JP Morgan Chase, Merck, Microsoft, Verizon, and Wayfair.

This year's Startup Studio program was led by Jenny Fielding, Sam Dix, and Alberto Escarlate, and was directed by Cornell University Chief Practice Officer Josh Hartmann and Studio Directors Naomi Cervantes and Tyler Rhorick. The Startup Awards are the culmination of the Studio curriculum and a key component of the master's degree experience at Cornell Tech, bringing together multidisciplinary teams to solve real-world problems. In the final semester, students can choose to form teams and enroll in the Startup Studio, where students can choose to form teams and enroll in the Startup Studio, where they can explore diverse fields such as Computer Science, Operations Research and Information Engineering, Business, Health Tech, Urban Technology, Connective Media, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, and more. Combine program areas. Laws for developing ideas and prototypes for startups in an academic environment.

Students who are not enrolled in Startup Studio may choose the BigCo Studio or PiTech Studio tracks. In the PiTech Studio (Public Interest Tech Studio), students will focus specifically on product development and business models that accelerate positive change in the public, nonprofit, for-profit, and hybrid sectors.

Each Startup Award winner will also receive co-working space at the Tata Innovation Center as part of their $100,000 investment.

###

About Cornell Tech

Cornell Tech is Cornell University's innovative campus for technology research and education located on Roosevelt Island in New York City. Our faculty, students, and industry partners work together in a hyper-collaborative environment to further advance research and develop meaningful technologies for our digital society. Founded in partnership with the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and the City of New York, Cornell Tech builds on Cornell's long history of global reach, regional influence, and leadership in innovation in computer science and engineering. Expanding.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.cornell.edu/news/cornell-tech-announces-winners-of-its-2024-startup-awards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos