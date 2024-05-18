Combining tradition and innovation: Lisa Yang (MBA 2025) – MBA





May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Cultural Heritage Month. The Harvard Business School Asia Affinity Business Association (AABA) provides a community for the promotion, understanding, and cross-cultural exchange of Asian and Asian American business, social, academic, cultural, and political endeavors. AABA is proud to collaborate with students and organizations on campus to share and honor the stories of our community members.

Meet Lisa Yang (MBA 2025), a pioneer in the technology industry. She blends her cultural traditions with modern aspirations and is currently pursuing her entrepreneurial dreams at Harvard's School of Business.

For me, being Chinese American means blending old traditions with new meanings.

My middle name is Mingtao () which is also my Chinese name and means wise wave. In Chinese culture, it is common for names to have common themes that are passed down through generations. On my father's side, traditionally all men get Tao (), and his name is Shan Tao (), which means first wave. But my father, excited to be the first child born to American immigrants, decided to break with long-standing traditions and gave me the name Mingtao to envision my future in a wave of innovation. .

Living up to the spirit of my name, I stepped into the traditionally male-dominated technology industry. In high school, I was a member of the FIRST robotics team. My father, an engineer himself, was reluctant to have women working in this field, but I chose to study electrical and computer engineering at university. Eventually, I became a software engineer at Google and the only woman on the team. Now, I'm pursuing my dreams at Harvard University and have plans to become an entrepreneur one day.

My father and I may have cultural differences, but I must remember that he is part of the first wave, the generation that overcame the Cultural Revolution and gave me a life in the United States. yeah. Building on the wave of opportunities his father created, I strive to form my own Chinese American identity and share it with future generations, while honoring his wisdom.

