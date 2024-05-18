House committee calls for Department of Defense Quantum Computing Center of Excellence





A new proposal from members of Congress could put the Pentagon on the path to creating the U.S. government's first center of excellence specifically aimed at advancing military-specific quantum computing applications at an enterprise scale. There is sex.

Quantum computing is part of an emerging and potentially disruptive technology field called quantum information science (QIS), which broadly applies the laws of physics and complex phenomena that occur at the atomic and subatomic level to create information. store, transmit, manipulate, calculate, and measure.

Experts largely predict that QIS will unlock innovative scientific, engineering, and communications applications (such as an unhackable Internet) in the near future once fault-tolerant quantum computers are fully realized. With this in mind, the Department of Defense and other federal agencies are increasingly prioritizing quantum-enabling activities and investments.

To help the Department of Defense strategically expand its technology and build on its current momentum, lawmakers on the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber ​​Innovation and Information Systems (CITI) announced a military-focused We are promoting the creation of a new one-stop organization. quantum hub.

“The Secretary of Defense will designate a Quantum Computing Center of Excellence in a target military research laboratory with the necessary experience in the areas of quantum computing, integrated photonics and photon qubits, superconducting and hybrid systems, and trapped ions. “We shall establish excellence,” they wrote. Mark of the Military Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act of 2025.

Centers of Excellence (COEs) are typically embedded within federal agencies to foster innovation and modernization in a tailored manner around a particular topic of interest.

If this provision passes, quantum COEs will exist for 10 years after enactment.

The text of the bill specifies what the lawmakers hope will be the center's main responsibilities. They include:

Accelerate the transition of advanced quantum and quantum hybrid computing technologies from research and development to commercialization. Promote human resource development in quantum computing. To increase government, industry, and academia understanding of national security-related use cases for quantum computing and quantum hybrid technologies and the operational challenges facing the Department of Defense that can be addressed using such technologies. Conduct outreach. Prototype quantum computing and quantum hybrid applications. Undertake efforts to improve the level of technology readiness for quantum computing. Perform other activities related to quantum computing as the Secretary of Defense deems appropriate.

Research institutions selected to launch the center will partner with the Defense Innovation Unit, other government agencies, federally funded research and development centers, university-affiliated research centers, and other stakeholders in the private sector. Can be done.

According to the legislative proposal, “Subject to budget availability, the Secretary of Defense may, on a competitive basis, award grants and enter into contracts and other agreements to support the center's activities.” ”.

The mark includes a separate section that requires the Department of Defense to “develop a strategic plan to guide the research, development, testing, evaluation, acquisition, and implementation” of QIS within the Department of Defense and the services. Also included. Established.

In a conversation with DefenseScoop on Thursday, Paul Stimmers, an attorney and member of Holland & Knight's public policy and regulation group, said that quantum companies are seeking to advance U.S. leadership in this space. (also leading the coalition) said the NDAA provisions “are: The impetus for the recently introduced bipartisan National Defense Quantum Acceleration Act.

“In general, the coalition will support the Department of Defense's efforts to develop a comprehensive strategy for quantum research and development and the creation of an organization within the Department with the authority and capability to implement such a strategy.” Stimmers told DefenseScoop.

The House Armed Services Committee is scheduled to meet on May 22nd to include the NDAA.

