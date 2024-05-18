Werner plans to double its AV truck pilot partners





Listen to article 3 minutes This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback.

Werner Enterprises is considering self-driving truck technology and its potential use on roads, but potential adoption and transition will not be rapid, company executives said.

Currently, there is less competition due to a limited number of companies, which could result in higher prices for AVs in the early days of technology deployment, Chad Dittberner, SVP of vans and expedited, said in a May 2 interview. He spoke at

Even if all trucking companies and truck owners decided to buy self-driving trucks, it would take 15 years to replace all the trucks currently on the road, he said.

“We know that the light-switching moment is not going to happen,” said Ditburner, who is also a member of Kodiak's industry advisory board. “I think we will ultimately decide to bring some products out, but implementation will be very It's going to be very slow,” he said. .

The Omaha, Nebraska-based airline is considering how different self-driving technologies compare and plans to add two more AV companies later this year and double its existing pilot partners. Ditburner said the company plans to do so.

Current testing includes Aurora Innovation in Texas and Kodiak Robotics from Texas to Georgia.

Werner also connected with drivers working on this issue through an innovation-themed podcast, talked about various new technologies, and reassured them that he could continue his career with him.

Jill Samuelson, vice president of marketing and communications, believes this is a channel that will help inform our professional drivers and give them a deeper understanding of what we do as a company. Said to be one.

He mentioned how the Werners Innovation Series for Drivers looked at a variety of technologies, not just AVs, putting the company at the forefront of new tools.

The company has a history of such initiatives, introducing ELDs in 1998, using machine learning to provide real-time feedback on driving behavior, and launching an innovation and technology initiative called Werner EDGE in 2020. started.

When it comes to AVs, Ditburner has spent the past few months riding in self-driving trucks himself and seeing the advances technology companies are making to make their trucks safer.

The ultimate goal is a truck that never causes an accident, he said, and that's the same goal we have for drivers today.

Companies expect to operate unmanned, self-driving trucks in Texas this year to demonstrate that self-driving trucks can operate safely on public roads.

But self-driving-capable trucks may not become a reality until around 2027, Dittberner said.

Keeping trucks up and running and driving safely for many miles is what we really want to understand today, he said. This echoes what he said on his December podcast for drivers. “Like any technology, we need to start understanding it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.truckingdive.com/news/werner-autonomous-truck-pilots-dittberner-aurora-kodiak/715976/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos