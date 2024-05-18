



Technology expert and entrepreneur, Orisetinmeyin Igbene, has once again set a benchmark in the technology sector with the launch of Nigeria’s first SMS to AI service.

This unique innovation, which combines traditional SMS technology with advanced artificial intelligence, is a testament to Igbenes' expertise and his commitment to pioneering accessible technology solutions.

Igbene has leveraged his extensive experience with Whispa Konnect and getLinked.ai to develop a service that embodies innovation and originality. Powered by Africa's Talking technology to power the development of USSD, the service is designed to democratize AI, making it accessible to even the most remote and underserved populations across Nigeria. You will be able to access it.

“True innovation solves problems by changing everyday life,” says Igbenen. “Our SMS to AI service is more than just a technological advancement; it is a path to empowerment, allowing millions of people without internet access to harness the power of AI. ”

The SMS to AI service allows users to interact with AI-driven systems through a simple SMS code. This feature is revolutionary because it transcends the typical barriers of digital technology by eliminating the need for an internet connection.

The potential uses of this service range from enhancing agricultural practices to facilitating medical consultation and financial planning, thereby significantly impacting a variety of sectors.

Recognized as an industry expert

Oritsetinmeyin Igbenes' role in the development of this service further solidifies his position as a leading expert in the technology industry. His innovative approach and successful implementation of such pioneering technology has garnered attention and praise from peers and industry leaders alike.

“Igbenes’ work is a remarkable display of ingenuity and understanding of market needs,” said a prominent technology industry analyst. “His ability to integrate AI with traditional communication methods is truly revolutionary.”

Igbene is focused on expanding the benefits of innovation, as there are plans to expand the reach of this service in collaboration with leading telecommunications providers in Nigeria. The ongoing negotiations aim to establish partnerships that ensure the integration of services into everyday activities and make AI a common utility.

Recognizing the importance and potential impact of this service, Igbene has taken steps to protect the innovation through trademark and copyright to ensure the originality of this project is preserved.

