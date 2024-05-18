Google's surprise update makes Android more similar to the iPhone





Apple's security and privacy are still seen as the big difference between iPhone and Android, but that gap may be closing thanks to a surprising number of fundamental updates Google has recently unveiled. With the launch of iPhone 16 and iOS 18 this fall, is Google really trying to outdo Apple at its own game?

Android is committed to security and privacy

Google had a mountain to climb to address Android's security issues, but few expected it to realistically close the gap with the iPhone. But it does exactly that, admirably well. Partly helped by changes prompted by his DMA at Apple, but primarily Apple has done all the hard work itself.

That's not to say it's all been plain sailing, but this week's privacy backlash against AI call monitoring to flag fraud in real time is a case in point. However, Android is now a much more secure product than ever before. And some of Google's upcoming innovations will go beyond what even the iPhone can do.

It's a big surprise to see Android focus so much on security and privacy, we've never seen anything like this from Google before, and it shows how narrow the battle with the iPhone is.

For example, consider advanced cell phone security. This pushes IMSI retrieval and interception detection to a new level for mainstream devices. If the phone's network encryption level drops to a lower level than expected, the user will receive a warning, indicating that they have probably connected to a spoofed base station. Similarly, users are also warned that if the network pings a device identifier more than expected, it may be a precursor to location tracking or eavesdropping attempts.

The implications of these new advances have been discussed here. Suffice it to say, this is a huge step forward for those who may encounter low to moderate levels of sophistication tracking dissidents, journalists, and activists. It does not protect against top drawer technology, but it is more restrictive.

One interesting aspect of this new feature is the need for a technically compliant modem with the appropriate capabilities to work with the phone's OS. This means new devices only, and also means that his OEMs such as Samsung will decide whether to participate or not. Pixels will definitely come out of the block first. According to Google, his OEM adoption is expected to increase in the coming years.

If this update took Android past the iPhone, the next one is a real lift and shift. Android's new anti-theft features broadly mirror those currently available on iPhone. Improved theft protection and recovery tools, but more importantly, the use of AI to detect when theft is likely to have occurred.

Android security dial up to 11

Google says that even if a thief forces a stolen device to reset, they won't be able to set it up again unless they know the device or Google account credentials. This prevents stolen devices from being sold and reduces the incentive for cell phone theft. Just like the iPhone. Android also restricts the ability to change, reset, or disable security on a device if the device could fall into the hands of strangers.

Google's update includes a feature that automatically locks your phone if AI suspects it has been stolen. When common activities related to theft are detected, your phone's screen will be immediately locked, preventing thieves from easily accessing your data.

Equally important is Google's new Private Spaces, an innovation that applies not only in normal times but also in cases of theft. This allows users to store sensitive data in locked areas of their devices that they want to protect at all costs. Not just from thieves, but (probably) from friends and family too!

This concept of locking down parts of your device is an important new security and privacy theme for Android. Restrict access to media and protect passcodes and login screens from screen captures. Similarly, restrict apps from running in the background or accessing foreground activities. All of these changes are aimed at blocking paths that are intentionally exploited by malware.

Speaking of which, one of the biggest changes in AI and the best security applications is Android's new live threat detection. It uses Google Play Protects on-device AI to analyze behavioral signals related to the use of sensitive permissions and interactions with other apps and services. . If suspicious behavior is discovered, Google Play Protect sends the app to Google for additional review and can warn users or disable the app if malicious behavior is observed. Masu.

Google says this process is done on-device to maintain user privacy, and many OEMs have already implemented it. We use Google Play Protect's Live Threat Detection to extend Play Protect's on-device AI capabilities to better detect fraud and abuse for apps that attempt to hide their behavior.

Of course, the use of on-device processing alone does not solve all privacy concerns. Just look at the backlash against using on-device AI to monitor live fraudulent calls.

Android 15 and the changes to the Play ecosystem ahead of its release signal big changes for Android. The duopoly world of smartphones is about to change forever, as Apple's fall update pits the two ecosystems against each other over AI too…

