Rivian to add Google Cast and native YouTube app, will Tesla respond?

What the software update adds to Rivian vehicles is support for Google Cast and YouTube. This enables seamless, high-quality content streaming to Rivian vehicles.

This is a big step forward for Rivian's software integration, especially compared to Tesla, which has not yet integrated native apps and released the long-rumored Tesla native app store.

Google cast

Google Cast is Google's version of Apple AirPlay, which is supported by various audio and video streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube. With supported apps, users will be able to cast content directly onto her Rivian's main 15.6-inch center screen.

Just like casting to your home TV or smart device, you can use your vehicle's touchscreen to play, pause, or skip forward or backward. Google Casting will automatically pause when your vehicle switches to Drive.

Native YouTube app

Alongside Google Cast, Rivian is also equipping its vehicles with a native YouTube app, allowing users to access their YouTube video and music libraries from anywhere with a data connection. These features are integrated directly into his Rivian vehicle operating system. This means you don't rely on browser-based functionality and receive regular software updates.

Like Cast content, YouTube content automatically pauses when you put your vehicle into Drive.

Tesla equivalent

At this time, there is no way to AirPlay or cast video from your phone or tablet to the front or back screen of your Tesla. However, some apps, such as YouTube, allow you to send a video URL to your vehicle so that the vehicle can open the YouTube app and view the video.

To do this, open the YouTube app and find the video. If you want to share it with the vehicle, tap “Share”. Then you need to share it with the Tesla app and send it to your vehicle. On iPhone, scroll right to[その他]You need to tap . This will take you to the native sharing screen, displaying the Tesla app.

However, this is much more limited than including support for AirPlay or Google Cast, and it also works with real videos and personal videos in your photo library.

Elon Musk said in 2016 that Tesla would add phone app mirroring to the center screen, but that hasn't happened yet. Recently, Musk mentioned that Tesla cars will have native X apps.

tesla theater

Tesla Theater allows users to stream videos from various platforms such as YouTube, but they are web-based applications and no native applications are available. This leaves some notable limitations on usability.

Tesla recently announced that the 2024.14 update will now allow you to extend your browser to full-screen mode when parked, giving you access to streaming services on the web. Meanwhile, Google Cast and Apple Airplay remain highly requested features.

The highly anticipated FSD v12.4 is almost here, with Elon Musk saying it will be distributed to employees this weekend and to a limited number of external testers next week.

V12.4 brings some significant improvements compared to the performance jump previously seen between V12 and V11.

Increased comfort and reduced intervention

Significant improvements are expected in V12.4, with Musk saying there will be a focus on user comfort by reducing sudden acceleration and braking. According to Musk, with FSD v12.4 the time between user interventions is also expected to improve by a factor of 5-10, which means Tesla will quickly reach his August 8, 2024 robotaxi announcement goal. It means it's getting closer.

steering wheel nug removal

FSD V12.4 is expected to eliminate the clunky handle, as Musk confirmed he removed it last week. A camera-based driver monitoring system takes over and provides a hands-free experience. These improvements will most likely benefit owners who have cabin cameras with infrared lights, but Tesla will likely continue to use steering wheel nugs as a fallback mechanism.

unmanned auto park

The second important feature that may be included in v12.4 is Vanish Autopark, formerly known as Reverse Summon. This will allow you to select a parking spot, get out of your vehicle, and park the parking spot itself. We don't yet know if this feature will make it to his v12.4, but Musk says driverless parking is coming soon.

Automatically find a parking spot at your destination

Finally, your Tesla will cross the parking lot and automatically enter autopark mode once you reach your destination, according to Musk's post.

Qualifications and branches

Tesla recently added FSD v12.3.6 with updates 2024.14.5 and 2024.14.6 to the 2024.14 branch. This makes it very likely that Tesla's next FSD version of his will also be based on his 2024.14. This means it will be available for all vehicles in 2024.14.x.

For users of update 2024.3.25, this means you will receive all the features included in updates 2024.8 and 2024.14, which should be a major update.

release date

Musk said FSD V12.4 will be deployed to employee vehicles for internal testing this weekend, with external testing starting next week. Rollouts are typically slower than expected, but shipments to customers could begin by the end of the month.

Today, as part of broader changes to tariffs on Chinese goods, US President Joe Biden announced that starting this year, tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China will increase from 25% to 100%.

This increase will not only affect car imports, but also the proportion of lithium-ion batteries produced in China will rise from 7.5% to 25%.

Impact on competition

The immediate impact of this new regulation is significant for Chinese manufacturers, which have been seen as Tesla's biggest and biggest competitors. Given the tariff increases, this means new Chinese manufacturers such as Nio, XPeng, and BYD will have to start production in North America or be subject to higher import duties.

Based on current exchange rates, the price of a Nio vehicle in China is between USD 40,000 and USD 70,000, and if the import duty is 100%, the price of the imported car will be doubled to USD 80,000, excluding other fees. USD to 140,000 USD. With challenges such as vehicle certification, new tariffs, and a difficult EV market, Chinese manufacturers will need to carefully consider the pros and cons of opening up the North American market.

Tesla and China tariffs

Elon Musk recently visited China and worked with officials to lay the foundations for what is now the world's largest electric vehicle market. The possibility that Chinese EV imports will be limited to the U.S. puts Tesla in an advantageous position over Chinese competitors that have not yet established their brands in North America.

On the other hand, this could also impact Tesla, as the company imports Chinese batteries for use in some of its vehicles in the US.

Tesla doesn't import Gigafactory Shanghai vehicles into the U.S., but it has recently ramped up battery production in North America with an expansion in Lathrop, Calif., and a new facility in Sparks, Nev.

canada customs duty

Canada currently imports the Model 3 and Model Y from Gigafactory Shanghai. Given that Canada closely follows US foreign policy, this could affect the price of Tesla cars in Canada, or if Canada also adopts a similar tariff policy, Tesla cars will be sold again at Fremont. and may be transported from Texas to the United States.

