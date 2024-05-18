How Zscaler AI innovations are improving data protection





The company also introduced Gen AI App Security, which provides context-rich user and risk correlation, providing insights into risky prompts, AI app usage, and granular policy controls. This capability is critical as the adoption of AI technologies continues to accelerate, creating new security challenges.

Moinul Khan, vice president and general manager of data protection at Zscaler, says there is an urgent and critical need for an integrated approach to data protection that can protect any type of data, anywhere, while streamlining security operations. It states that there is. Good data protection starts with complete visibility. Point products create complexity and security gaps and do not provide a complete 360-degree view of enterprise data. With today's release of his Zscaler AI data protection platform, we continue our efforts to help customers see all their data and extend security protections to prevent leaks. By enabling data security for structured and unstructured data and across all channels with our comprehensive data protection platform, organizations can replace multiple traditional point products and save money and money. Reduce complexity.

Zscaler: A comprehensive approach to data protection

Zscaler's AI data protection platform harnesses the power of AI and automation to increase visibility of sensitive data everywhere, provide insightful context, and enable closed-loop workflow automation. This comprehensive approach to data protection allows organizations to replace multiple legacy point products, reducing cost and complexity while ensuring data safety throughout the data lifecycle.

Organizations are looking for more ways to extract value from the data that resides across their ecosystems while protecting sensitive information. Combining data discovery, classification, and mapping provides critical context to ensure security controls are in place while optimizing business processes, says Jennifer Glenn, Director of Research, Security & Trust at IDC. says Mr. Data security solutions like Zscalers AI Data Protection Platform help identify and remediate data security issues while reducing the cost and complexity of deploying multiple classification engines and other point products.

******

Check out the latest edition of Technology Magazine and be sure to register for our global conference series Tech & AI LIVE 2024.

******

Technology Magazine is a BizClik brand

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technologymagazine.com/articles/how-zscaler-ai-innovation-is-powering-data-protection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos