Your Google search results will change dramatically.Here are four reasons why

Google I/O, Google's annual developer conference, kicked off earlier this week, and this year's I/O brings major enhancements to generative AI, with updates to Google's AI model Gemini bringing AI-powered features for creators. has been published.

However, perhaps I/O 2024's most interesting AI-powered feature is in Google Search. This is because the company has further integrated AI into the world's most popular search engine.

If you use Google Search to inquire about everything from complex mathematical formulas to nearby vacation spots, see how AI is transforming the digital pursuit of information.

1. Overview of AI

AI Overview provides searchers with an overview of a topic and provides relevant information that elaborates on the searcher's question. Google says this feature is perfect for people who want answers quickly but don't have the time to piece together the right information from multiple sources.

AI Overview also provides search users with relevant links to other websites that provide more information, which Google says will encourage people to visit a wider range of websites. Additionally, Google claims that websites suggested by AI Overview receive more web traffic than websites that rank higher in searches for traditional queries.

Google claims that AI Overview will benefit consumers and web publishers by driving more organic traffic to websites with thoughtful, accurate, and useful information. Sponsored search results will still be included, but Google says they will remain clearly labeled and displayed in their own slot.

Google/ZDNET

Google uses AI summaries to flex Gemini's multi-step reasoning capabilities for complex questions, providing searchers with nuanced and differentiated answers to thought-provoking questions.

So if you want to find a Thai restaurant within 25 miles of your home that offers dairy-free desserts and outdoor seating, Search understands your request. However, your questions don't have to be complex. You can also use AI summaries to simplify your answers.

If you have an unfamiliar question and you still don't understand the information provided in the AI ​​Overview, you can request a search to simplify the information.

AI Overview is available in the US starting today, and Gemini's multi-step inference simplified answers and responses will be available in Google Search Labs at an unspecified time.

2. Plan ahead

Another benchmark for advanced AI models is planning ability, and Google is incorporating Gemini's planning skills into search. No need to think about what to make for dinner this week or what to include in your vacation itinerary. Search will find it for you.

According to Google, if you ask for a 3-day meal plan for a group that's easy to prepare, it will provide you with recipes from a variety of websites. Track your plans by exporting your results to Google Docs or Gmail.

Compared to asking an AI chatbot like ChatGPT what to have for dinner, search provides relevant recipes from across the web. ChatGPT can retrieve recipes from the internet and perform searches, but you may find more specific and accurate results.

Dining and travel planning with Search is now available in English on Google Search Labs in the US.

3. Video search by AI

It may be common to ask questions with words, but asking questions about things you can see can be difficult. Google's solution is to use video footage to ask questions, and the company says Gemini can accomplish such a task.

Google/ZDNET

For example, if you bought a vintage CD player and every disc you put into it keeps rejecting, you can record a video and upload it to Search. Receive an AI summary with relevant troubleshooting recommendations.

Video search will be available in English for Google Search Labs users in the US at an unspecified date.

4. AI organized search page

Finding Korean recipes that aren't too spicy and don't take an hour to cook can be time-consuming. You have to scroll through multiple search result pages and save each relevant page to your bookmarks.

To alleviate this problem, Google announced an AI-powered search page that uses generative AI to brainstorm and create pages that are easy to navigate. The most helpful results for your query appear under AI-generated headings. Google says its results include “a wide range of perspectives and content types.”

AI-curated search results are now available for English searches for food and recipe queries in the United States. Google announced that the feature will soon be applied to questions about movies, music, books, hotels, shopping, and more.

