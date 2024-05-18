McKinsey: Technology helps construction address staffing issues





An aging workforce and rising demand for labor are among the major challenges facing the U.S. construction industry, according to a McKinsey study.

The U.S. skilled labor market is struggling to balance the demand and supply of workers. Construction is two of the hardest hit sectors, along with manufacturing, while healthcare and finance have also seen significant employee turnover and a lack of trainees and graduates to replace them. ing.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the ratio of working-age to retired-age workers in the U.S. skilled labor market is expected to increase from 1984 to 2027.

According to McKinsey, demand for talent is increasing, especially in the construction industry, as infrastructure projects and real estate redevelopment ramp up.

According to the report, the global renewable energy industry will need an additional 1.1 million blue-collar workers to develop and build wind and solar farms between 2024 and 2030, and an additional They will require 1.7 million workers to operate and maintain them.

McKinsey notes that enterprise-level strategies alone are not sufficient to address pipeline-wide issues. These problems require new solutions, developed through collaboration between the private sector, government and educational institutions, the report said.

McKinsey: Technology can ease construction staffing issues

However, the report goes on to identify three ways technology can be used to address workforce challenges at an organizational level.

Leverage generative AI to help onboard and train new employees genAI allows new employees to track their tasks and answer questions in real-time, says McKinsey. This will allow companies to retain scarce skilled workers, it added. His McKinsey, which automates tasks to free up employee time so they can focus on more value-added work, uses cobots alongside human workers to automate repetitive tasks. He gives the example of a heavy equipment manufacturer that frees up employees' time. More complex and analytical work. He says this can increase productivity by up to 40% and resource utilization by up to 50%. Deploying technologies that enable remote working and flexibility Digital twins and remote control technologies will enable technicians to operate and debug factory equipment from anywhere in the world, McKinsey says. As a result, he can reduce vacancies by 25% due to increased flexibility, potentially making him twice as productive.

It emphasizes that productivity is an important consideration. The report said productivity growth in developed countries has slowed by about 1% since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://constructiondigital.com/technology-and-ai/mckinsey-tech-can-help-construction-address-staffing-issue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos