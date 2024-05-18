Copy and paste ranges from Excel to Google Forms – Activity





Hi, I was wondering if it's possible to copy/paste a range from Excel and paste it into a Google Form all at once. thank you.

Anil_G (Anil Golti) May 18, 2024, 7:23 AM 3

@esanko.24

welcome to the community

Google Forms has different fields so you can read the data and write it as needed using a loop

Apart from the clipboard, AI helps you with that

cheers

Does that mean it's not possible without the help of clipboard AI?

Anil_G (Anil Golti) May 18, 2024, 7:46 am 5

@esanko.24

Does your form have various fields and do you need to fill in each column in Excel for each field?

Then you can do the same by reading the ui activity and using

cheers

This is the Excel data. Click here for Google Form.

I would like to copy all Excel data and paste it into a Google Form at once.Is it possible? And how? Thanks

Anil_G (Anil Golti) May 18, 2024, 8:01 am 7

@esanko.24

Please know that you cannot copy and paste everything at once even manually.

I need to read the data and loop through it and use multiple set text or enter it into an activity to fill out a form.

If you think you can just press copy and everything will be pasted into their respective fields, only Clipboard AI can do that for you.

cheers

I see. I read a range in Excel and entered each row into a Google Form. But I was wondering if it could be faster by pasting instead of typing. thank you.

1 like

