About Workload Manager custom rules | Google Cloud

This product or feature is subject to the “Pre-GA Offering Terms” in the General Terms of Service section of the Service-Specific Terms. Pre-GA products and features are available “as is” and may have limited support. For more information, see the startup stage description.

Workload Manager supports the use of customized rules to help validate your workloads against your organization's recommended best practices.

For example, you can create a custom rule to prevent VMs in your deployment from using Compute Engine's default service account. After you create a rule, create and run an assessment in Workload Manager to validate your workload against the rule. You can then review the evaluation results and take corrective action for violations of these rules. This helps improve the quality, reliability, and performance of your deployment.

How to use

To evaluate your workload using custom rules, follow these steps:

Identify deployment-related best practices from the Google Cloud architecture framework. Create custom rules using Rego. Create and schedule workload assessments. Optional: Export assessment results to BigQuery and set up notifications.

The following diagram summarizes the process of using custom rules in Workload Manager.

Limitations In preview, we recommend that you limit the number of rules to 100 rules per evaluation in Workload Manager. Workload Manager does not support exporting assessment results to multi-region BigQuery datasets. You can export the evaluation results to your regional BigQuery dataset.Supported data sources

Workload Manager uses data from the following services to scan resources specified for evaluation:

Metrics supported by Compute Engine

The following table shows the metrics supported by Compute Engine. For more information about these metrics, see Cloud Monitoring Metrics.

The Metric Type string in this table must begin with compute.googleapis.com. This prefix is ​​omitted from entries in the table.

Display Name (Metric Type) Description Label ASSET_TYPE (Rule Metadata) CPU Utilization Instance/cpu/utilization Fractional utilization of the CPU allocated to the VM instance. instance_name: Name of the VM instance. Instance_CPUUtil_Last1H Instance_CPUUtil_Last6H Instance_CPUUtil_Last12H Instance_CPUUtil_Last1D Average disk latency Instance/disk/average_io_latency Average disk I/O latency over the last 60 seconds. device_name: Name of the disk device. storage_type: storage type, one of the following [pd-standard, pd-balanced, pd-ssd, pd-extreme, hyperdisk-extreme, hyperdisk-throughput]. Instance_DiskIO_Last1H Instance_DiskIO_Last6H Instance_DiskIO_Last12H Instance_DiskIO_Last1D VM Used Memory Instance/Memory/Balloon/ram_used Memory currently used by the VM. instance_name: Name of the VM instance. Instance_MemoryUtil_Last1H Instance_MemoryUtil_Last6H Instance_MemoryUtil_Last12H Instance_MemoryUtil_Last1D Price

Workload Manager custom rules are free in preview.

what's next

