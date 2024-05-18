Check out our high-tech gifts for graduates and dads.





Steve Greenberg, host of YouTube's “What the Heck is that!? The Gadget Game Show,” stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the latest gizmos.

MINNEAPOLIS It's that time of year again…after Mother's Day…graduation ceremonies are here and Father's Day is right around the corner.

Gadget list:

TORRAS COOLiFY Cyber ​​Personal Air Conditioner

“Summer is coming and it's going to be hot. And most dads and graduates hate the heat. Everyone needs to stay cool, whether it's playing golf, playing tennis, doing housework, running, or walking. Here's the solution. '' Greenberg said.

“Best hi-res over-ear active noise canceling headphones under $80. EarFun Wave Pro leverages hi-res audio certification and support for the LDAC audio codec for the best music quality and original sound playback.” Greenberg said.

“Let's be honest, traditional drain pipes with protruding stoppers are very ugly and unwieldy, but ZeroDrain is a sophisticated work of art. It's the world's first and only pop-down drain pipe,” says Green. Berg said.

UVCeed disinfection lid

“From Stanley to Hydro Flask to Yeti, travel cups, mugs and water bottles are all the rage. But if these tumblers aren't properly cleaned, they can become a breeding ground for bacteria and germs, including mold and grime. UVCeed has developed the first universal disinfectant lid to disinfect the inside and rim of the cup. Masu.

One of the best-selling translators worldwide, supports up to 108 languages ​​and has an average accuracy of 96%. “This standalone, cutting-edge device translates audio, photos, and typed text, making international travel easier than ever before,” said Greenberg.

OR Grilla 300 BBQ Light

“This versatile light ensures that your food looks as good as it tastes, even in the darkest of nights,” Greenberg explained.

