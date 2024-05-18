What Google AI means for you and your search results





Google recently announced plans to integrate its search engine with artificial intelligence (AI).

The company is debuting a new search engine feature called AI Overview. It generates an overview of the topics users search for and provides links to learn more. Traditional search results will still appear below, but Google says AI Overview parses a variety of information to give you faster answers. The new feature has raised concerns from some web publishers who fear it will take a big toll on their site's traffic.

Currently, AI Overview doesn't appear for every topic, but users based in the US will start seeing AI Overview starting this week. Google expects the feature to be available to more than 1 billion people by the end of the year.

Christian Hammond, a professor of computer science at the McCormick School of Engineering and director of the Center for Safety Improvement in Machine Intelligence and the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence program, says Google's idea is good, but needs further testing. An AI pioneer, he is also the co-founder of technology startup Narrative Science, a platform that uses AI to transform big data into prose. Narrative Science was acquired by Salesforce at the end of 2021.

Hammond recently shared key takeaways from Google's announcement with Northwestern Now.

Integrating AI and search is a great idea, but there can be consequences if you roll it out before it's actually ready.

Integrating AI and search is an amazing idea, but it's not ready yet. Given that it is not ready, Google is turning practically the entire world into beta-testers of its products. Search is at the heart of how we use the internet on a daily basis, and this new unified search is now being pushed around the world. Too much speed can have a negative impact on the product, its use, and the public.

Regarding the core technology of the model, we have not yet reached the point where we can definitively say that there are enough guardrails to stop language models from lying. It has not yet been fully tested or verified. This search may result in users being blocked from content or being unable to determine what is a more or less reliable source of information. provided.

I don't know what is being blocked

Using language models such as Gemini and ChatGPT, developers have gone to great lengths to filter out or restrict dangerous, offensive, or inappropriate content. Block content if we find it objectionable. If you don't know the decision-making process behind labeling content as appropriate or inappropriate, you won't know what's being blocked or allowed. That in itself is dangerous.

Impact on content creators

The new search provides information from other websites without directing you to those sites. Users do not visit source sites that provide information and permit use of content. Without traffic, these sites are under threat. The person providing the content to train the model gets nothing.

The function war is moving too fast.

We were in the midst of a feature war. Technology companies like Google integrate new features that aren't major innovations. It's not that technology is advancing too fast. Its capabilities are built into these rapidly advancing technologies. When a new feature comes out, you get distracted until the next feature is released. Different companies are pitting their functions against each other. The end result is a battle between technology companies, and we are the guinea pigs. There is never a moment when you can stop and really evaluate these products.

