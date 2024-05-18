Evaluate workloads using custom rules | Workload Manager | Google Cloud





This document describes how to use Workload Manager custom rules to evaluate your workloads against recommended best practices for your organization. Before you begin Create a custom rule using Rego and upload the rule to a Cloud Storage bucket.Enable the following APIs in the Google Cloud project where you want to create and run assessments: Service Usage API Cloud Monitoring API Required Roles

For more information about the required IAM roles, see Required Permissions to Create and Run Assessments.

Evaluate workloads using custom rules

To create a workload assessment using custom rules, follow these steps:

Go to Workload Manager.

Select your Google Cloud project.

When prompted, click Enable to enable the APIs required by Workload Manager.

Click New Rating.

[評価の詳細]On the page, do the following:

[評価名]enter a name for your workload assessment.[説明]In, enter a description for the workload assessment.[ワークロード タイプ]in,[一般]Choose. Select the Cloud Storage bucket that contains your custom rule. Optional: To export evaluation results to a BigQuery dataset,[評価結果を BigQuery データセットに保存する]and specify a name for your dataset. Optional: To create a separate table for each assessment, click Create a new results table for this assessment.

Click Continue.

[評価範囲]On the page, select the resources you want to include in your assessment.

Click Continue.

[評価ルール]On the page, select a custom rule to validate the selected resource.

On the Schedule page, select the schedule to run the assessment.

Click Continue.

[通知]On the page, select a notification channel and select the events you want to receive notifications for.

Click Continue.

Review the assessment settings and click Create.

Run the assessment

To perform a workload assessment, follow these steps:

Go to Workload Manager.

Click on the assessment name.

[評価情報]on the page,[実行]Click. It will take a few minutes for the workload evaluation to complete. There may be evaluations that are not completely real-time because evaluations take time to complete.

what's next

