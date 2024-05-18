Gemini sets the stage for Google's final reset at I/O 2024





Originally, my interest in Google stemmed from how Google uses technology to do cool to wild things that no one else is doing, in accessible/affordable ways. was doing.

When I joined the ecosystem in 2012 (original Nexus 7), Google had Google Now and was making fun of Glass. The former was a centralized feed that displayed weather, calendar events, commute/travel information, and more. This is primarily derived from first-party data that Google already had by default, such as his Gmail, Calendar, and Maps.

Google Now was integrated into Android for easy access before it was introduced to iOS and Chrome/OS. Cards are used to display relevant information without the user having to open various first-party and third-party apps to see basic information. As I said in 2021, “Google Now breaks down data silos and puts data in a consistent, familiar interface.”

Google Glass was launched in 2013, and these Google Now cards became a central part of the UI. Google seemed to have a big lead and it felt very futuristic to me. Around the same time, Google announced Android Wear, which fully embraced the next-generation form factor.

As a user of Google products, those three years have been very exciting because of that consistency. The company seems to have had a clear vision for data to be freed from app-based silos and made accessible through Google Now. The seemingly parallel development of Glass and Android Wear seemed to signal that something was to come after app-driven smartphones.

I thought this was Google building a foundation for the future in both software and hardware.

Then the inevitable happened. Google Now was phased out during 2016, eventually becoming Discover and Assistant. On the other hand, what Google started with Glass is by no means the basis for future smart glasses hardware, whether it's currently developing it or not.

This was emblematic of Google's habit of scaling back projects and replacing them with something completely different in terms of UI and UX, rather than building on what end users are already familiar with.

The most recent reset is today's move from Google Assistant to Gemini. I don't think Gemini is the good phone assistant that Android users want, until I/O's mobile update is announced. Just to name a few examples, not being able to play music means that people lack understanding about the products they need in their daily lives.

But as of I/O 2024, I think Google may be overcoming the reset trend.

Basically, Google Now and Assistant have hit a technical dead end. I equate both to providing an assisted experience through hard-coded rules. In this case, it's very easy to run into constraints on what's possible.

Today, AI looks like a meaningful step forward that could actually make the promise of virtual assistants a reality. Google has laid out its vision for AI agents. I think of AI agents as intelligent systems that exhibit reasoning, planning, and memory. We can think ahead and work across software and systems multiple steps forward to get things done on your behalf and most importantly, under your supervision.

Sundar Pichai provided an example of one pair of agents starting by taking a photo of the shoes they had purchased and wanted to return. Gemini searches his Gmail for the receipt, fills out the return form, and schedules the pickup. In a more complex example, use Gemini and Chrome to help you move to a new city by finding dry cleaners, dog walkers, and other services, and updating your address across the apps and sites you use. We support.

Google Duplex has several terms that were introduced in 2018 to help the company train AI to accomplish tasks and save you time making phone calls and filling out forms on the web. . The online aspect has since been cancelled.

Google DeepMind, on the other hand, talked about its goal of building “universal AI agents that are truly useful in everyday life.” To provide this, Project Astra must:

“…understand and respond to a complex and dynamic world, just like us.” “To understand context and take action, you must take in and remember what you see. ” “And it must be active, teachable, and personal so that the conversation can occur naturally without delays or delays.”

What Google could have done better with Gemini and all the other deprecations is to start with feature parity and move away from the Assistant's ability to create images before offering generative features like image creation that I don't think most people want. It was to provide a better transition.

On the other hand, I still don't think Gemini is a better name than Google Assistant. Broadly speaking, a company's naming strategy is aimed at Google+. Not interesting, but understandably informative.

There are two ways to grow. Either out of your own desire or because you were forced to by external pressure. In the case of Google, there is intense competition.

That said, Google has always wanted to create a personal assistant, as seen in its 2016 declaration that the Assistant was a step toward building its own Google.

Technology doesn't seem to limit Google's ambitions this time. Rather, it is the method of implementation that is the stumbling block.

Hopefully Gemini will be the last reset.

