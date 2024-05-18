Embraer X accelerates aviation decarbonization strategy





eVTOL manufacturer Eve Air Mobility is a spin-off from Embraer-X

Brazilian aerospace conglomerate Embraer's innovation arm is betting on projects aimed at decarbonizing aviation, with projects in areas such as electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles under its umbrella.

Embraer-X was founded in 2017 as an incubator for disruptive innovation within Embraer. The goal of the U.S.-based division is to focus on ideas with high levels of uncertainty and risk that have often been deprioritized in the past because they diverge from the parent company's core business. .

“We cannot rest on our laurels forever, nor do we want to become a victim of destruction in our sector. Rather, we “I want to be a leader in this disruption.” On the sidelines of the innovation conference “Web Summit Rio” held last month.

When an idea has no sponsor and is in response to a promising but perhaps non-existent client, it is left without a “parent” to nurture it and develop it. It's gone. “Having a structured area to nurture and protect these innovative ideas was critical to making things work,” Mokshidwar said.

Regarding Embraer The goal is to maintain this contribution and potentially increase it in the future, he said, with the goal being to reach 50%.

However, the Embraer

“However, we are committed to maintaining our position as an innovation leader in the aviation industry,” the executive said, noting that decarbonization efforts will play a key role in that process.

Decarbonization plan

In 2022, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) set a goal for international aviation to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. Achieving this ambitious goal could require up to $5 trillion of investment in clean aircraft and fuel.

Reducing carbon emissions is one of the main focus areas of the project led by Embraer-X. The parent company has set a goal of becoming carbon neutral in direct emissions and energy consumption by 2040.

“The question is how do we keep the commitments we've already made to make aviation carbon neutral? We know that's going to be very difficult because batteries solve the problem of short-range flights. But what about long-haul flights?'' Mokshidwar said.

“For medium-range, slightly larger aircraft, we might consider hydrogen fuel cells, as hydrogen fuel cells generate electrical energy onboard to fuel the aircraft. “For planes that carry more cargo or more passengers, maybe even burn hydrogen internally.''It's a clean burn, so we're looking at the possibility of turbines,'' he added.

In addition, Embraer X is also focusing on the potential of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). According to Mokhjidwar, this involves making current aircraft 100% suitable for SAF use and finding ways to create synthetic fuels or produce fuel from renewable sources. This could include carbon dioxide extracted from the atmosphere, ethanol, sugar cane, cellulose, and even recycled cooking oil.

“All of these routes have challenges, and we're studying all of them, but this could be a way to reduce carbon emissions from aviation,” the executive said.

life after eve

Embraer-X's biggest “hit” since its inception was Eve Air Mobility, a spin-off company focused on VTOL development. The company has already achieved significant milestones, including his NYSE IPO in 2022.

The first full-size prototype of Eve's “flying car” is expected to be produced at Embraer's factory in Taubato (130 miles from São Paulo) by the end of the year, Mokjidwar said. The head of Embraer-X noted the importance of Embraer's expertise in Eve's success, stating, “Our engineering know-how is our greatest competitive advantage.”

According to Embraer He predicts that once flying cars become fully operational, about 500 VTOLs will be in the skies over cities like São Paulo. “This is comparable to currently having up to 12 helicopters operating at the same time,” he noted.

Eve is a descendant with a life of its own, and the Innovation Unit is now focused on other projects. This includes the development of her Vector, a software aimed at meeting the future challenges of air traffic management in urban areas. ”[Vector] is being developed in parallel with [Eve’s VTOL] And it will have its own market,” Mokshidorou said.

Another area of ​​focus for Embraer-X is Beacon, a digital solution developed by the division that connects mechanics and airlines to efficiently resolve aircraft maintenance issues. Platforms like Tinder are already part of Embraer's support services portfolio.

Looking to the future, Moczydwer acknowledged that the biggest challenge to achieving Embraer-X's goals is the cultural change required within the company.

In the process, talent development and a forward-thinking mindset will be key to success, as well as combining a disruptive approach with Embraer's tradition, the innovation chief said. “It's important to balance innovation with the company's tradition and expertise.”

