Can I turn off AI Overview for Google Search? I'm not sure





You're probably already familiar with the Google Search AI overview. This is an AI-generated summary that appears at the top of Google search results when you ask a question.

At first, signing up for Search Labs, which lets you participate in Google's latest AI experiments, only gave you an overview of AI. Starting May 14th, AI-generated summaries are now being delivered to everyone in the United States. If you don't see AI Overview on Google yet, it's only a matter of time.

While you might appreciate Google taking on more of the effort when doing your research, you might not want an AI-generated summary to be the first thing you see when you use Google Search. not. Google's Gemini generative AI model powers these summaries, but Gemini, like modern AI, is not always accurate. Instead, you may prefer a more hands-on search page with clickable links to help you find exactly what you're looking for.

So is there a way to turn off AI Overview? The answer is more complicated than you think. For more information, here's what else Google said at the Google I/O conference, including what to expect in the upcoming Android 15.

What is Google Search AI?

AI Overview is an AI-generated answer to your Google Search question. According to Google, starting May 14, AI summary results will appear at the top of Google searches if Google's search system determines that this type of AI-generated response can quickly provide useful information. It is said that it became

For example, if you type “What was the shortest war in history” into Google Search, you might see information about the Anglo-Zanzibar War of 1896 thanks to AI Overview. Below the AI-generated summary, you'll see links to all the resources used. Click this to see the website where the information is coming from.

This is an AI overview of “What was the shortest war in history?” The answers were taken from four sources, including Wikipedia.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

As you scroll down, you may see the featured snippets you're used to seeing in Google Search, as well as links to a “Frequently Asked Questions” section, “Questions and Answers” boxes from Quora and Reddit, related videos, and websites. there is.

Who can access AI Overview?

In 2023, Google began testing the AI ​​outline with a small group of people enrolled in Search Labs, where Google experiments with the potential of search capabilities. At this latest Google I/O conference, Google announced that it would be rolling out his AI brief to hundreds of millions of users in the US, and more countries soon. Google predicts that by the end of this year he will have provided his AI overview to more than 1 billion people.

AI overview for everyone presented at Google I/O 2024.

Screenshot/CNET Is there a way to turn off Google Search AI Overview?

Now, an important question. Is there a way to turn off the AI ​​summary in search results?

Unfortunately, you can't disable this feature by going to Google or Chrome settings.

For those of you who have tried it here at CNET, AI Overviews is already turned off in Search Labs, and all you can do is turn on AI Overviews to cover more search topics when you turn it on in Labs. All you have to do is strengthen it.

On the Labs page, Google says: [the AI Overviews and more experiments] Turning it off does not disable AI overview in non-lab searches. ”

Enabling this experiment will allow you to ask more complex questions in Google Search and get a more complete AI overview. If you ask a question like “Create a 5-day meal plan that includes blueberries,” you'll see his AI-generated responses at the top of Google searches. Great for people who like blueberries, but not for people who aren't interested in AI.

AI Overview cannot be disabled, but it can be made broader.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Earlier this year, there seemed to be a way to turn off AI Overview in search results, but now it's built into search results. So, are there other ways to delete AI summaries?

You can't turn off AI Overview, but you can…

Google may not provide a clear way to turn off AI Overview in Google Search, but there are some workarounds.

The first workaround is to appear at the top of Google search results on both mobile and computer[Web]By using tabs. If it doesn't appear,[すべて],[ニュース],[画像]It should appear in your tab, just scroll left or right until you see it. Initially, you'll still see the AI ​​summary at the top, but this will quickly take you to a more traditional search that only includes links.

The second workaround is to use another web browser other than Chrome. Queries made in Chrome did not receive an AI summary in Safari and Firefox.

A third workaround, which only works on your computer, is to use the Hide Google AI Oververs extension for Chrome. If you're a Chrome user and don't want to use another browser, but you also don't need AI summaries, this extension will remove all AI-generated summaries from your Google search results.

Learn more about all 13 of Google's AI tools, including some interesting ones for Gmail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/can-you-turn-off-google-searchs-ai-overviews-we-arent-sure/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos