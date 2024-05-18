Extending and maintaining theme components related to Google Ads/Google Tag Manager | Short-term vs. long-term employment - Marketplace - ExBulletin

What do you want me to do? I'm looking for a developer to help me with a few different tasks over the long term. Extend this theme component (see repository) Debug the same theme component Check some errors in the logs Long-term maintenance support Long-term support for various discourse-related technical questions Purpose of the holder component (creates a div with a specific ID) runs a JS script to fill it) The theme component extends the functionality of the HouseAds plugin by adding advertising space between posts. In simplest terms, it looks like this: add Tracks X between posts and increments by 1 for each interval. Run the following JavaScript to insert an ad into the div.



See it in action with sandbox testing.

task

Add an option to settings to allow you to decide whether to show or hide unfilled ad space. Do you think the code is hiding them? (Because googletag-console shows ad slots, but not between posts).

Find out why requests for new ads are sometimes stopped. See Additional Information section.

It helps you understand what the code is doing where. I would like to ask you a basic question. I know how to code, but I've never used Discourse, so I'm not familiar with its structure or anything like that.

Find out why ad space isn't added after the last post in a topic.

Find out why the 1×1 area is not loading.

Additional Information If Google Tag Manager and Ad Spaces Work

When I run javascript:googletag.openConsole() in the page's console I get:

Request made but div not created in page Creative ID No error / Request not made

Completely empty advertising space afterwards

Possible errors (uncertain) Show more information When should I do this?

as soon as possible.

What budget (in USD) can you provide for this task?

I would like to hire you for future work, so please let me know your hourly rate suggestion.

I appreciate the good communication that is possible through Slack and other channels. It would also be a big plus if you could communicate with my advertising suppliers.

