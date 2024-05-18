I saw Google's futuristic Project Astra and it was mind-blowing





If there's one thing that really caught my eye at Google I/O 2024, it's Google's Project Astra. In short, Astra is a new AI assistant with voice, visual, text, and memory capabilities. You can talk to them as if you were another person in the room, have them describe things they see, and even have them remember information about those things.

During the I/O keynote announcing Astra, one of the most memorable moments occurred when someone asked me to run Astra on their phone and describe what was going on in the room. When the person asked Astra where her glasses were, Astra quickly pointed out where they were in the room, even though she was not asked about them earlier in the video.

But does Project Astra actually work that way in the real world? We got to see it in action in a short 10-minute demo at I/O. I was quite impressed.

“That’s a good stick figure!”

Project Astra: Our vision for the future of AI assistants

Google walked me through several Astra demos: Alliteration, Pictionary, Storytelling, and Free Form. They all delivered the expected results and were equally impressive. As background, the Astra demo that Google showed during his I/O keynote had the AI ​​running on a mobile phone. In the demo I saw (no photos or videos were allowed), Astra was running on a laptop and connected to a camera and touchscreen display.

The alliteration demo had members of the Project Astra team “observe” random objects (by pointing the camera at the demo table). He accurately identified what he was looking at, including stuffed animals, toy apples, and toy hot dogs, and spoke in alliteration throughout the description of what he saw. It was all a bit silly, but Astra knew everything it was looking at and it brought a smile to my face.

Another fun moment happened during the Pictionary demo. Someone on the Astra team drew a stick figure using a connected touchscreen. When she first explains that she is drawing a stick figure, Astra, without prompting, exclaims, “That's a good stick figure!” very enthusiastically.

Google

It was a subtle moment, but it made me realize how different Astra is from, say, Google Assistant. I didn't have to ask, “Hey, Astra, what do you think about this stick figure?” He saw the stick figures, heard Googlers talking about them, and provided feedback all on his own. That was kind of surprising. From there, members of the Astra team placed a skull emoji on the stick figure's outstretched hand. When asked what play this picture represents, Astra immediately guesses Hamlet.

Storytelling and freeform also had their moments. In the storytelling demo, Astra was shown a toy crab and asked to tell a story about it. Astra started telling a detailed story about crabs walking on the beach. A fidget spinner was then placed on the table and Astra was asked to incorporate it into the story. It was executed without a beat.

As the name suggests, the Free Form demo put Astra in a position to do whatever was asked of it. He showed me the three stuffed animals and told me their names. Then someone asked Astra to remember the names of different animals, and she got two out of three correct. Like you and me, Astra remembers seeing and hearing things. Google is still considering how much of that information Astra should remember and how long it should retain, and these are important details to iron out. But the fact that this actually happens is nothing short of magical.

Hearing is trusting Google

Perhaps what struck me most during the demo was how natural Astra felt. Astra team members didn't have to say “Hey, Astra” or “OK ​​Astra” to get the voice command's attention. Once Astra was up and running, I could continuously listen to questions, commands, and comments and respond to them as if I were another person in the room.

The quality of their responses was equally impressive. At no time while listening to Astra did I feel like I was hearing a virtual assistant talking to me. Astra's vocal inflections and natural speaking style were truly amazing. If you close your eyes, you might be able to trick yourself into thinking you're listening to someone else in the room, not the computer.

For an AI to feel like a friendly, helpful, and personable assistant, it needs to feel like you're talking to a friend. Astra feels close to exactly that, and it's infinitely more exciting than Google's gems, tokens, and all the other AI jargon he spent two hours talking about in his keynote.

Is Astra really the AI ​​of the future?Joe Marling / Digital Trends

As the name “Project Astra” suggests, Astra is still a work in progress and not something Google can ship right away. Will Astra eventually replace Google Assistant on my Android phone? Do I even need a phone if I only have smart glasses with Astra built in? Perhaps more importantly, if Astra is Is it close to being ready for daily use?

These are all very big questions that Google still needs to address, and I think it will be a while before we find the answers to them. But after experiencing the Astra for myself and reflecting on my time so far, I can't help but get excited about the possibilities.

An AI assistant that's smart, friendly, memorable, and easy to talk to, straight out of a sci-fi movie? That's something to talk about.

It's very easy to feel bad about AI, and rightly so. When Google spent part of its I/O keynote boasting about AI-powered image generation, AI-powered movie-making, and AI-powered summarization of Google search results, it meant that the modern Internet as we know it There was a strong possibility of destruction, but I couldn't help but fear. We are rapidly approaching an AI-filled future. But will a smart, friendly, memorable, and easy-to-talk AI assistant actually look like he came out of a sci-fi movie? That's something to talk about.

I don't know if Astra will be as cool and inclusive as I dream it to be. But I really feel like there might be a future where that happens, and I hope that's the future of AI that Google strives for.

