I took over 200 photos with Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a – these are the winners





This year's Google Pixel 8a and last year's Pixel 7a offer the best value for money of any phone on the market, especially when it comes to photography.

Although Google isn't marketing the Pixel 8a as a major camera upgrade to the Pixel 7a, we were still curious to know the differences between the two. So my colleague John Velasco and I went out to collect hundreds of comparison photos to best illustrate what's changed in Google's 2023 and his 2024 budget Pixels. I did.

Both phones share almost the same camera specs, so we didn't expect the difference to be this big. However, as you can see below, there is only a slight difference in quality. Good news for Pixel 7a owners who don't want to be jealous of the new model, but bad news for Pixel 8a buyers who were hoping for a significant upgrade over older Pixel a-series smartphones.

With our photo masterpiece, we're going to show you a 10-round photo showdown between Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a. This will help you understand what has changed and what hasn't changed between the two. Google devices.

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Main camera

We start with the bright red church door, but we quickly see the fundamental problem with this comparison. Both phones are very good at taking photos.

In both shots, you can appreciate the rich, glossy paint on the door and the intricacy of the brickwork and leafy wood surrounding it. The Pixel 8a's image is slightly warmer (colors tend towards the red end of the spectrum rather than the blue end), but in this case it's just enough to call it my favorite shot, and overall It's not a winner.

Winner: draw

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Ultrawide

Heading down the road to a bridge that passes the edge of a nearby station platform, the Pixel 8a offers a brighter, more colorful scene, while the Pixel 7a features greater contrast in return.

This photo has a lot of fine detail in and around the bricks of the bridge, so I was fascinated by the special contrast in the Pixel 7a's tuning. It seems like there's still value in keeping your old phone after all.

Winner: Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Dynamic range

This photo of a sunny tree is perfect for demonstrating how a phone handles dynamic range, as there are lots of bright and shadowy areas that strain the phone's functionality.But the minimal differences mean you can't even pick a favorite, let alone a “winner”

Pixel 7a's high contrast makes it easy to see even the darkest parts of your photos. But the Pixel 8a's image is brighter, so everything else pops off the screen.

Winner: draw

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Color reproduction

This row of chairs (and tables) looked a little more lively in the Pixel 8a's shot, securing the win, but the Pixel 7a was incredibly close.

The Pixel 7a's image is brighter, which you'll probably find a good thing if you appreciate color. But the trade-off is a reduction in the richness of the colors, especially in the orange tables and chairs and the store's blue walls.

Winner: Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Macros

These Pixels don't have a dedicated macro camera or mode, so for this photo of the ceramic coaster, I opted for 2x digital zoom to see how well the “lossless” zoom on these phones works Did.

This is the worst shot I've taken with either phone (the coaster is actually bright pink). This may be due to insufficient lighting in the room. The Pixel 8a at least has the advantage of being the brighter of the two and being able to more accurately see the actual color of the coaster and the table below it.

Winner: Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Selfie

The selfie camera is the only area where there is a difference in hardware between the two contenders. The Pixel 7a's front-facing camera has a field of view (FOV) of 95 degrees, while the Pixel 8a's FOV is 96.5 degrees. This means it fits the frame slightly better, but otherwise it's the same 8 MP sensor at its heart.

Everything is brighter in the Pixel 8a's image, but as you can see in the ultrawide image above, the Pixel 7a's image has more contrast and more detail in the hair. It's also the warmer of the two, and in this case, it looks better to my eyes, but it's not as true to life.

Winner: Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Zoom

With 8x digital zoom, we return to the path to the church steeple where we saw the door earlier. And the full digital zoom from both phones' shots has a decent level of detail.

This round, we're looking at the Pixel 8a for its more appealing colors. The Pixel 7a looks a little washed out by comparison.

Winner: Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Panorama

If ultrawide isn't wide enough, take a panorama. These phones thus captured most of Beckenham Green from just one point.

Neither example is particularly smooth (blame my unsteady hands), but it's especially noticeable on the Pixel 7a, with large vertical lines marking different parts of the shot. This time he has a brighter image on the 7a, but it's not enough to overcome the smoother image and more vibrant colors on the Pixel 8a.

Winner: Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Night mode

I returned to the green at night and took a shot of the streetlights at the edge of the area. It's a challenging shot with glowing lamps, dark trees forming a background, and the sky beyond.

The Pixel 8a does the classic trick of being warmer and more colorful than the Pixel 7a. Due to the brightness of the Pixel 7a, you'll probably see a little more of the background. Neither smartphone can adjust the brightness of street lights very well, but the Pixel 8a's overall image tone helps it look appealing.

Winner: Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Night mode selfies

While going on a night photography trip, I decided to see how the selfie capabilities of two phones were affected by darkness. It's a bit difficult to compare these two shots because the exact amount of light in the scene changes depending on the passing traffic, but there are still a few things to note.

This time, it was the Pixel 8a that produced the cooler, brighter shots, while the Pixel 7a was responsible for the warmer, but darker image. I like the detail in the Pixel 8a's images, but the highlights are a little too bright, so I'll call this round a draw.

Winner: draw

Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 7a: Verdict

The Pixel 8a won more rounds here, but the wins were all very small, even in the rounds the Pixel 7a won. The new Pixel won on some of the more difficult shots that required additional processing (8x zoom rounds and panoramas), but its penchant for warmer colors can be a blessing or a curse, depending on the subject. It turned out to be also.

If you're considering two phones or comparing them, you'll want to weigh features beyond the camera. The Pixel 8a also has features the Pixel 7a doesn't have, including a 120Hz display, Tensor G3 chipset, and a brighter Actua display. But if you can find a good deal on an older model, the Pixel 7a is probably still right for you. This is because it is clear that he is still active even one year after the camera was released.

